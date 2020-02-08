Advertisement

VICTORIA – When the B.C. Liberals went into the last election, they knew very well that the B.C. was on the way to a financial crisis.

The alarm bells had been ringing for several years and were based on a report on the upward trend in interest rates that was delivered to the cabinet in late 2014.

The report called for “brave steps” to curb payouts for minor soft tissue injuries, distraction driving penalties, and other risky practices.

Advertisement

It was also documented how the crisis was exacerbated by the liberal government’s practice of deleting hundreds of millions of dollars from ICBC accounts to sweeten the province’s annual accounts.

The Liberals were not amused by the memory of their ruthlessness towards the ICBC accounts or what they saw as advice to move to a “lite” version of the no-fault insurance.

Before forwarding the report to ICBC, the cabinet cut out seven pages with some of the most controversial recommendations.

The cabinet’s decision to remove the most effective recommendations allowed ICBC to take remedial measures that were far from resolving the problem. As a result, the upward pressure on interest rates continued.

It was valid until mid-November 2016, when the B.C. While reviewing an ICBC rate application, the Utilities Commission asked the company to give an outlook on possible rate hikes in the coming years.

However, ICBC is committed to protesting that the numbers may be “taken out of context” and used for political purposes. Interest rate payers found out that they could expect an increase of up to 42 percent in five years.

The outcry was so loud that the Liberals could no longer ignore the confusion of their own machinations. But with an upcoming election, they also didn’t want to face the strong measures required to bend the yield curve down.

In early 2017, they resorted to a brazen political evasion. They commissioned a review from Ernst and Young, the same accounting firm that produced the report the Liberals gutted in late 2014.

“The aim is to receive recommendations after all major cost drivers that affect the affordability and sustainability of the basic insurance rates as well as possible reduction strategies have been extensively examined,” says the government publication in part.

This is not to say that the liberals expected the company to have a dramatically different set of insights and mitigation strategies than those they had rejected two years ago.

The small print of the contract indicated that they really only cared about one thing: “The consultant will submit a preliminary report to the ICBC board by June 30, 2017 at the latest.”

The deadline was almost two months after the planned date for this year’s provincial election.

At the time the advisor reports back at the latest bad news rate, the B.C. The Liberals are expected to be safe in their next term with a new mandate and four years to address the mess at ICBC.

But the Liberals outwitted themselves. On June 29, after losing her legislative majority and a vote of confidence in the legislature, Prime Minister Christy Clark made desperate and futile efforts to save liberal power.

Clark met with Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon and urged her to dissolve the legislature and clear the way for another election. Guichon rejected the advice and instead asked John Horgan to form a government.

The report by Ernst and Young, with its forecasts of billions in losses and impending interest rate hikes at ICBC, fell into the hands of Horgan and the New Democrats.

Payback period. For 16 years, the Liberals had arrested the New Democrats for their record in the “bleak decade of the 1990s”. Now the NDP had documented evidence of liberal ruthlessness, incompetence, and cover-up.

This is how the legend of the “dumpster fire” came into being, which continued this week when the New Democrats announced that they would switch the province to comprehensive car insurance that was not their fault.

The shift is not without potential controversy. This is shown by the attempt by the NDP to convince the media to refer to them as “Auto Plan Care Enhancements” (ACE) instead of the hated term “no-mistakes”.

Nevertheless, the desperation of the opposition liberals this week was not to be overlooked as they tried to adapt to the changing landscape around auto insurance.

There was no longer any point in complaining about out of control premiums, as the New Democrats were freezing interest rates this year and promising a 20 percent cut next year.

Neither was much to be gained by trying to arouse public sympathy for the litigants, although liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson once said he was “not at all concerned about being on the lawyers’ side”.

The Liberals have repeatedly called for the ICBC to face more competition, even though they promised that they were the last time in the opposition, and changed their minds when they joined the government.

For the most part, however, they complained that ICBC is not trustworthy, is still in financial chaos, and is poorly serving its customers. That’s right as long as you overlook how the liberals started doing it during their tenure.

In this regard, they could be compared to the arsonist who started a dumpster fire and complained that his hands were blown by the flames.

[email protected]

connected

Advertisement