Advertisement

Zee News Anchor and Editor Sudhir Chaudhary | Screenshot | Youtube

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Everyone was angry after Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary reprimanded Delhi citizens for failing to take care of “national” issues after the exit polls, in which the AAm Aadmi party received a clear majority. However, what many forgot was that after Lok Sabha’s election result in 2019, many articulated voices from the left and the liberal side of politics were also blamed for the same syndrome.

Advertisement

When it comes to election results, the voter is the punching bag for everyone in the political spectrum.

“The people of Delhi are not interested in Ram Mandir or Kashmir … They are busy in their own affairs and are not affected by major national problems,” said Chaudhary in his DNA program.

Chaudhary’s comments that expressed dissatisfaction with the voters in Delhi angered the Twitter verse. Some called him a communal fanatic. But how does Chaudhary’s “breakdown” differ from the left and liberals that Indian voters blame for re-election of Narendra Modi and his BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election? Or the former prime minister Akhilesh Yadav, who fought against Uttar Pradesh voters at a press conference immediately after the 2017 election results and gave the BJP and Adityanath a clear line?

After the BJP’s return in 2019, some were sarcastic and asked not to underestimate the “voter intelligence” that is known to bring Hitler, Trump, Putin, and Erdogan to power. Some others targeted Indian voters by calling them “too generous” because they gave Modi their votes, even though he did not deliver “Achhe Din”. Some argued that India would remain “smashed and undivided” despite the outcome of the Lok Sabha election. Others described voters on social media as bigoted and communal.

Also read: It is foolish to believe that Hindus who have chosen modes twice will change due to the threat to Muslim citizenship

Simple goal

The voter has always been an easy target for the disgruntled section, who sees the election result as unfavorable. It is imperative to respect the electorate’s freedom of choice, freedom of choice and intelligence. Instead, blame the politicians.

The Delhi parliamentary elections resulted in dirty politics and deliberate mudslides by political leaders who stayed away from topics of interest to voters – water, electricity, public transport, education.

The toxic campaign has robbed voters of any insight into the politics of political parties and their plans for the city’s development. From the goal of being classified as “communal and bigoted” after the Lok Sabha elections to the goal of being classified as “anti-national” and “lazy” after the parliamentary elections in Delhi, not much has changed for the Indian voter ,

Also read: You cannot cancel modes. RSS: Why US-style identity politics doesn’t contribute to the struggle of the Indian liberals

Blame the media too

Indian journalists, especially the TV news media, have to share some of the blame. The media helped Delhi with its unscrupulous campaign by accidentally allowing municipal chants and divisive political parties to take center stage and dominate the election discourse. All important issues related to the electorate were buried under the loud calls from the BJP leaders to “shoot the Gadaar (traitors)” and Arvind Kejriwal’s invention of a safe new nationalism or kattar deshbhakti. The media ignited tensions by examining the chants of smaller party members and playing false news.

Blaming voters for the result is lazy on both the liberal and right-wing sides. Question the state of a voter’s choice and not the validity of his decision. Attacking the voter because he does not get a result that is favorable for his inclination is a futile exercise.

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement