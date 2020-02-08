Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was a huge success for Samsung and the company is currently working on a new Samsung Galaxy Watch, a suitable replacement for the non-fitness smartwatch.

SamMobile has reported some early leaks for smartphone accessories, and we now know that the smartwatch will be available in a stainless steel version for both Bluetooth and LTE, will be available in two sizes, and will offer larger batteries across the board.

The smaller version is also reported to have a 330mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the current 247mAh battery of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and the smartwatch has 8GB of storage space, so more music is on the go without having to Your smartphone is bothering you.

Unfortunately, SamMobile is not yet able to answer the most burning question – whether the smartwatch has a virtual or a mechanically rotatable bezel, although I suspect due to the success of the Active 2’s virtual bezel that the virtual haptic bezel will prevail.

SamMobile expects that the new watch will not appear until the end of the ear and will come onto the market with the new Note 20. Until then, Samsung will hopefully work out the kinks in their EKG function.

About SamMobile.

