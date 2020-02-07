Advertisement

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House on Friday, two days after President Donald Trump was acquitted of the Senate indictment.

In a statement released by Vindman’s lawyer David Pressman, it was announced that Vindman had been dismissed from his position as Director of European Affairs at the United States National Security Council (NSC) after hearing the parliamentary hearing hearings. Vindman was the leading expert for Ukraine at the NSC.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted from the White House, where he served his country and president with dutiful service. He said this publicly once and only because of a summons from the United States Congress,” Pressman wrote.

“There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one soldier less to serve him in the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth. His honor “His commitment to the Right frightened the powerful,” he continued.

Pressman’s letter also accused some of Trump’s followers of acting out of fear. It praised those who “had their confidence in the land of fear” and said that those who did “paid a price”. Pressman apparently refers to Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who was the only senator to vote for the conviction of a president of his own party in the history of the United States. Romney was sharply criticized for his vote by Donald Trump Jr., who demanded that he be excluded from the Republican Party.

“The truth cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy. He did what a member of our military is accused of every day: he obeyed orders, obeyed, and served his country … And for that the most powerful man in the world – carried by the mute, the pliable and the accomplices – decided to take revenge. “

In addition to Alexander Vindman, his brother, Lieutenant Colonel Jewgeni Vindman, a senior lawyer and ethics officer at the NSC, was escorted from the White House after a separate statement from Pressman.

Hours after the Vindman brothers were released, European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland was also released.

“I am grateful to President Trump for giving me the opportunity to serve Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support and the extraordinary and dedicated professionals of the United States Mission to the European Union. I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here has been that Highlight of my career, “said Sondland in a statement.

Like Alexander Vindman, Sondland testified during the impeachment hearing.

The White House declined to comment on Vindman’s release. “We do not comment on personnel matters,” NSC spokesman John Ullyot told Newsweek.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who was shown here during the impeachment hearings, was released on Friday by the National Security Council.

Jacquelyn Martin / Getty

Vindman participated in the July 25 phone call at the impeachment hearing center. During the phone call, Trump is said to have asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, to secure the release of nearly $ 400 million in military aid.

Trump was acquitted of both impeachments on Wednesday. The vote was partisan, with the exception of Romney, who had voted for a conviction for abuse of power. Romney advocated the second congressional complaint. The final numbers were 48:52 for abuse of power and 47:53 for disabled Congress. A majority of two thirds – or 67 votes – was required to convict.

The article has been updated to indicate that Alexander Vindman's brother was also fired and removed from the White House, as well as European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

