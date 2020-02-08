Advertisement

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman received a standing ovation on Friday’s New Hampshire democratic debate after former Vice President Joe Biden proposed to give him the Presidential Medal of Freedom instead of conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

Vindman was a key witness in the hearings on Parliament’s impeachment process. His October 2019 testimony confirmed the allegation that President Donald Trump tried to use foreign aid to press Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open an investigation into Biden. The news that Trump had fired Vindman surfaced just before the debate began.

“Col. Vindman left the White House today and went,” said Biden. “He [Trump] should have awarded Vindman and not Rush Limbaugh with a medal.”

Advertisement

“I think we should all stand up and show Col. Vindman how much we have supported him,” added Biden while gesturing to the audience. “Get up and clap for Vindman, get up … that’s us, we’re not who Trump is.”

The audience accepted Biden’s suggestion and rose to cheer on the Ukrainian security expert who served on the U.S. National Security Council from July 2018 until his release on Friday.

Trump awarded Limbaugh the Freedom Medal in an unprecedented move on Tuesday during his speech on the state of the Union. Biden criticized the election during a CNN town hall event the next day, suggesting that the controversial talk show host had a history of racism and that awarding the honor was a political asset.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the democratic debate on February 7, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Joe Raedle / Getty

Advertisement