Advertisement

AFTON STATION, N.S. –

A Nova Scotia bride marries her lover on Valentine’s Day – but the big day came a year earlier than expected due to a devastating diagnosis.

Briana Fougere was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last month – the day before her 23rd birthday.

“It’s not curable, but what’s strange about it is my age,” says Fougere, who is in Afton Station, N.S. lives

Advertisement

“This is not common. This does not happen. So the doctors don’t know what’s going on. They don’t really have a timeline for me, so that’s how I stay positive, just because of the unknown.”

Faced with the difficult diagnosis, Fougere and Stephen Mattie decided to extend their wedding date by one year – leaving them only two weeks to plan the big day.

“I can’t wait to marry him,” says the bride. “Our original plan was Valentine’s Day, but after my diagnosis, we thought life was uncertain, but our love is not, so we’re getting married now while I’m healthy and happy.”

The couple booked the location, selected their menu and found the perfect dress from Monday.

Although planning a wedding in two weeks wasn’t what they had in mind when they got engaged, they say it was somewhat of a welcome distraction.

“It has been too busy. Planning the wedding with her family and sisters and friends has certainly kept our mood and sustained us,” says Mattie. “It’s a lot to take, her diagnosis and so on.”

“It gave us the drive to continue, hold the wedding and something to look forward to,” Fougere notes.

The couple expresses gratitude for their families, their communities and local businesses, all of which offer a helping hand – and some encouraging words – as they prepare to make a knot.

A GoFundMe page was created hoping to raise $ 2,000 to help Fougere and Mattie with their wedding expenses. Thanks to the generosity of others, more than $ 22,000 has been raised for the pair.

“I really wanted to thank Kaitlin DeCoste. She runs Little Boho Apparel, and she started the GoFundMe page for us, and just sharing the mail brought it to hundreds of people, and I just can’t thank her enough, “Fougere says.

“Because of this we now have our dream wedding.”

Fougere and Mattie hope to plan a honeymoon somewhere after the wedding.

As for Fougere’s health, she is currently undergoing intense chemotherapy.

“She is so strong,” her groom says. “She’s the strongest person I know to endure all of this. It’s inspiring.”

.

Advertisement