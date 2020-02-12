Play video content

Lil Nas X. applauded Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for the support of her 12-year-old child, who now identifies himself as a female … and for whom he also has some advice Zaya,

The singer of “Old Town Road” who came out Last year, Zaya’s big announcement was weighed up in LAX on Wednesday … and explains why it is important for children to have parents in their corner when they reveal their truth.

As you know … the NBA legend appeared on Tuesday in “The Ellen Show” and told the world about his child identifies as female male after birth.

Dwyane and Gabrielle support Zaya as a transgender and her eldest son. Zaire, also says that he will always have the back of his sibling … and Lil Nas X says that family support is super important for everyone in Zaya’s shoes.

Zaya has also spoken out to people who disagree with her announcement … and said, “What good is it to be on earth if you want to try to be someone you are not? you wouldn’t even live as yourself, which for me is like the stupidest concept. “

Lil Nas X admits that this is just the beginning of Zaya’s new life … and he has some wise advice for the challenges ahead.