It turns out that having handsome twenties playing teens on TV is not only intimidating for the audience, but also for the actors. In response to a question from fans about the body image on Thursday, February 6, Lili Reinhart admitted that she felt “intimidated” by her Riverdale costars after she arrived, and felt she did not conform to their physique. The actor opened up her own body image in response to a tweet that has since been removed in which a Riverdale fan reportedly asked Reinhart about the impact of the “chiseled” cast of teens playing on the hit CW show.

“Actually, not everyone in this show is perfectly chiseled,” Reinhart started her candid Twitter thread before telling it “even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding castmates sometimes when I have to do bra / underwear scenes.” Explaining that the unrealistic expectations for what women on TV should ‘look like’ have taken their toll on the body image, Reinhart revealed that she is still struggling to accept her body as it is. “I’m not the kind of person you would see on a runway during a fashion week,” she wrote. “I have larger breasts, I have cellulite on my thighs and buttocks and my stomach sticks out instead of curves.”

Reinhart went further and revealed that her experiences with depression have recently resulted in her weight gain, something she “felt very insecure about.” Despite that, when she had to be scantily dressed to film a recent Riverdale scene, she thought it was important to show what her body really looks like. “[I] thought it was my duty to be strong and show confidence in myself, looking like me,” Reinhart wrote, adding, “I want other young women to see my body on TV and feel comfort in the fact that I’m not a size 0. ”

Since Riverdale premiered in 2017, Rienhart has been open about her struggle with body image and the unrealistic standards promoted by Hollywood. In April 2018, the actor explained that she often shares her outbreaks on social media, to combat the “body dysmorphism” that caused her cystic acne as a teenager. “If I have a breakout, it triggers me back to that time when I was a teenager and I feel so self-conscious – as if the whole world is looking at my bad skin,” she told Seventeen at the time. “I certainly did not leave the house because of an outbreak, which is terrible.”

Reinhart continued to advocate self-acceptance when she was named the newest CoverGirl in October 2019. Announcing the news, she wrote on Instagram that she hoped to “advocate self-confidence and self-acceptance in a world where so many young men and women feel compelled to change themselves.”

A month later she called the BodyTune app on her Instagram story and wrote that the “dangerous” photoshopping app can cause psychological damage to people with body image problems. “This is why people have unrealistic expectations of their bodies,” Reinhart wrote at the time, adding that “our bodies should not meet ‘one size fits all’.”

