Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) criticized Republican senators who supported President Donald Trump on ABC’s “The View” on Monday, and described Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as “embarrassed” and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY ) “dangerous”.

Newsom said, “Hey, I’m not going to Lindsey Graham. I’m going to stand basically. I’m going to fight for our underprivileged peoples, for women’s rights, for the environment, for my children and grandchildren. We will fight a bully. We’re not going to capitulate. We’re going to do the damn right thing. We’re not trying to put a crowbar on the front wheel of his agenda, but at the same time, our people, we’re going to have their backs, and he needs to know. We don’t lose. You know what? Damn. We need people who basically get up. We need people who are committed to something. “

When co-moderator Joy Behar asked why the Republicans couldn’t stand Trump, Newsom said, “They are justifiably scared.”

Behar asked, “Lindsey Graham is so scared?”

Newsom said, “He’s an embarrassment. He’s embarrassed. He really is.”

When asked about Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Newsom said, “Mitch McConnell is dangerous, not just an embarrassment.”

