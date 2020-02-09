Advertisement

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the Department of Justice had put in place a procedure whereby Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, could submit information he gathered in Ukraine for review.

“The Department of Justice receives information from Ukraine from Rudy,” Graham from South Carolina told Face the Nation. “(Attorney General Bill Barr) told me that they have developed a process that Rudy can provide information about and they would see if it is verified.”

Graham, a key ally of the president, said he spoke to Barr and North Carolina Republican Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Secret Service Committee, on Sunday morning. He said they asked him to “very carefully” take information from Ukraine against Republicans and Democrats.

“If Rudy Giuliani has any information from Ukraine, he must give it to the Department of Justice because it could be Russian propaganda,” said Graham, strongly advocating that Giuliani and all US politicians beware of information because it ” can be supported by misinformation from Russia. “

When asked whether Giuliani was “played” by the Russians, the South Carolina senator said he didn’t know.

“I tell Rudy you think you have the goods? Don’t give it to me, because what do we know? We know that the Russian disinformation campaign against President Trump was launched. They hacked into the DNC system, not the Ukrainians, and they’re around the world to influence democracy, “said Graham.

Giuliani traveled to Ukraine at the end of last year in the middle of the House Democrats’ impeachment investigation against Mr. Trump, focusing on his dealings with the country and his efforts to pressure the new President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, an investigation by the former vice president Joe publicly announce Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

During his trip, Giuliani met with former Ukrainian prosecutors who allegedly knew about unsubstantiated misconduct by Biden and others, and said he planned to report his results to Congress Republicans and the Attorney General in December.

But Graham said that any information should be checked and verified by the intelligence community.

“Rudy Giuliani is a well-known man. He is a crime fighter. He is loyal to the President. He is a good lawyer,” said Graham. “But what I’m trying to say to the President and everyone else is that the Russians are still ready. The deterrent doesn’t work.”

The South Carolina Senator, who retired from the Air Force in 2015 after 33 years, also defended the fall of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman of the National Security Council (NSC) and Gordon Sondland from his position as US Ambassador to the European Union. Both Sondland and Vindman testified publicly in front of the house in the impeachment investigation.

“I think his reallocation was justified. I don’t think he could be effective at the NPC, “said Vindman’s Graham.” As much as I support our military when asked – it is important that they do – what have I learned in the past two years? CIA agents, the State Department, Department of Justice lawyers, FBI agents have a political agenda and they acted on it. “

Graham said Sondland is now a political official serving the President’s delight.

