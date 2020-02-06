Advertisement

Diyah Pera / The CW

The 100 fans may say goodbye to the CW series later this year, but they don’t have to leave the network to see more of one of the stars.

Advertisement

Lindsey Morgan has joined the cast of Walker, Variety reports. The Walker, Texas Ranger reboot plays Jared Padalecki, who also has a series about the CW that ends in 2020 (Supernatural).

In this new show, Cordal Walker from Padalecki is a widower and father who comes home to Austin after two years undercover. While trying to reconnect with his two children and leading clashes with his family, he becomes increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

He finds unexpected interfaces with his new partner, Micki, played by Morgan. One of the first women in the history of Texas Rangers, Micki has spent time in the army. She is “focused and perceptive” and “knows firsthand what it is like to be identified and discriminated against because of her gender.”

Anna Fricke will write the series, as well as executive products alongside Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Padalecki.

The CW ordered Walker and Superman & Lois for series in January. The network has also collected pilots for The Lost Boys, Maverick, Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah.

In addition to her role as Raven on The 100, Morgan’s previous TV credits include The Night Shift, Franklin & Bash, General Hospital and How I Met Your Mother.

Advertisement