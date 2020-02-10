Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

As a Real Madrid player, Kaka played against Messi a number of times

He has claimed that Messi can fit into any top flying club

There have been rumors about Messi leaving Barca at the end of this season

Brazilian legend Kaka has insisted that although he is not sure whether Lionel Messi will leave FC Barcelona, ​​he is certain that he will fit in “Premier League or in another top club in the top three competitions” in the world.

Messi, who joined Barca’s academy as a boy, has now been with the Catalans for 19 years. Although many have predicted that Messi Nou Camp will not leave, the recent disagreement between him and sports director Eric Abidal has led to rumors about his departure from the club.

Abidal spoke to Spanish media, where he accused the Barca players of not having worked hard under their previous manager Ernesto Valverde. Messi responded to his official Instagram account where he threw Abidal for his comments. The situation eventually became intense and that forced club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to reportedly step in between the couple.

Real Madrid and AC Milan legend Kaka spoke to Sky Sports where he said that the idea of ​​Messi behind his reaction to Abidal is uncertain.

“From the outside it is really hard to say something you don’t know. I don’t know if Messi wants to leave or if he only wants to protect the players as captain. Abidal is in the position of the club and he speaks as the sports director of the club, “said Kaka.

Lionel Messi scored the winner when Barcelona defeated Granada on Sunday in the first game of Quique Setien. Photo: AFP / LLUIS GENE

When asked if he saw Messi playing at another club, Kaka replied: “I think so. It won’t be a problem for him in the Premier League or a top club in the top three competitions in the world.”

“It depends on what he wants for his career. It’s hard to see him play for another club, but [he could say],” It’s okay, it’s time for me to change, I’m going to have different experience. I will be the best football player in the world with another team. “

