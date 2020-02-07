Advertisement

When actors create an iconic role on a sitcom, there is always an assumption that their real personalities blend perfectly with their characters. What usually comes out later is that the actor in question usually found the character a polar opposite.

Many of those roles sometimes involved learning new things or developing certain characteristics to win the role. Not many people know that Lisa Kudrow did not naturally fit into the persona of Phoebe on Friends.

Although she has since made it one of the most famous characters in TV history, there was one skill that Phoebe didn’t have in the show. There was also a good chance that Kudrow did not win the role after two prominent actresses did the first audition.

Before Lisa Kudrow auditioned, Phoebe could have been two other actresses

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay on NBC’s “Friends.” David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images

According to Mental Floss, Phoebe could have been Kathy Griffin or Jane Lynch. They both tried for the role and became good friends there. It is not difficult to imagine both in that role, although it would have led to a different career path for Griffin.

You have to wonder if Griffin would have avoided going into a comedy if she had been stuck in the Phoebe role for ten years. Lynch was perhaps not part of Glee, but could have been a bigger star at the time.

Whether they had the same guitar skills as Phoebe is something else. A condition for winning the role was knowing how to play the guitar, because (as every fan knows) she sang in coffee houses.

That classic song Smelly Cat is iconic. But still, who can imagine Kathy Griffin or Jane Lynch singing the song? Only Kudrow’s obstinacy made it work, even though she didn’t know how to play the guitar.

Lisa Kudrow did not like the guitar

Although Kudrow was obliged to learn the guitar for the role, she hated playing the instrument. Why she did that is rather unusual, because many people like learning to learn guitar when they learn it.

Although if someone does not have a natural musical aptitude, it can be an annoyance to take lessons. After just a few lessons, Kudrow gave up playing well. She just learned a few chords and agreed.

This of course made the implementation of Smelly Cat even more fun because it only concerned the simplest chords.

I wish Lisa Kudrow went on tour so I could see her smelly cats live

– Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) 2 September 2018

The limited guitar skills of Kudrow eventually added more charm to Phoebe, so she didn’t have to sound like a virtuoso. Part of the peculiarity with the Phoebe character did not stop there either

Something interesting happened to further develop the character and give Kudrow the chance to make Phoebe worth remembering in TV history.

Lisa Kudrow played twins on “Friends”

Because Kudrow played Ursula the Waitress on Mad About You at the same time she started playing Phoebe, the writers decided to get creative and become her twin sister to Phoebe. For eight episodes, Kudrow did exactly this, enabling another creative pursuit of character development.

If you recall this, you might reconsider Kudrow’s contributions to the show. She is usually not sung compared to her fellow castmates.

While Kudrow won an Emmy for the role – and was nominated several times – it proved that she was perhaps the best comic actor of the bunch. In any case, it does not hold on to the role of Phoebe in any way.

She said she’s not watching the show’s repeats. Plus, she sings absolutely no Smelly Cat on any occasion, except one celebrated time in 2015 with Taylor Swift. Having continued with other roles for a long time, Kudrow still created something memorable by making Phoebe less than perfect.

