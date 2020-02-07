Advertisement

Lisa Whelchel, the star of MeTV’s Collector’s Call, hosted by The Facts of Life and who highlights collectors and their items, takes a personal turn in the latest episode.

This time the show shows a special collector – Larry Strauss – the son of actress Charlotte Rae. Rae played alongside Whelchel in Facts as Mrs. Garrett, and this episode explores her collectibles from her entire career.

We talked to Whelchel prior to the special episode, and she talked about reunification with her Facts of Life family on the screen and out and shared what it was like to find out more about Rae. She also talked about Survivor’s upcoming veteran season and take root on her fellow former shipwrecked.

Read below for the full chat and get an exclusive taste of the above episode!

Was it always intended that Collector’s Call would do an episode of Facts of Life or was it just a coincidence?

Lisa Whelchel: About a year later (Charlotte Rae died), her son Larry went through his mother’s things and he reached out to us girls and said, “You know, I’m going through my mother’s things and I have duplicates so you might want me a few. And I don’t know what to do with anything either. “

And so I called him and said, “What have you got? What have you found?” And while he told me about it, and I told him about my show … So it really seemed like a blessing to us all. We have to go through the memories.

One of the things that surprised me about the episode was, I have known Charlotte for forty years, and yet I knew her after she had lived a lot, and she had an enormous career before she ever stood on facts. And I learned more about her (career) after her death. I think her fans who loved her so much will feel the same. It is a real gift to be able to learn so much about her through her memorabilia from her personal collection.

What was it like to share this experience with Charlotte Rae’s son and granddaughter Carly, who also appears in this episode?

There was a tenderness about the entire episode and the entire day of filming. I’ve known Larry for 40 years, I’ve known Carly all her life, but it was safe to know that each of these pieces that he shared with us, he knew we were reliable about sharing them, even with the MeTV audience.

He knew this was something that fans who loved Charlotte would love to let into this part of her life. And so I think he was excited to be able to show off this part of his mother’s career that not many people know about, because her Broadway career and her recording career are not that well known and yet she deserves applause for that.

What distinguishes this episode even more from a typical episode outside of the Facts of Life connection?

There are a few things – for example, we don’t make an exchange … (Also), I’m bringing something to share the set. I never brought anything to share and I borrowed it from Nancy McKeon (who played Jo on Facts of Life). I am really excited to share that with everyone. And then also (Geri Jewell, who played Blair’s cousin Geri) brings an incredible item from her own collection that is related to the Facts of Life, with Charlotte, and with me that brought us all to tears. So yes, there are moments in this episode that are hard to beat.

What was it like to reunite with Geri in this celebration of Charlotte’s life?

It was very nice. Geri and I have kept in touch over the years, so it was not a reunion for us because we kept in touch. What was (is) fun I was recently engaged, and my fiance is a giant Geri Jewell fan from her run at Deadwood. You know, of all the people I’ve worked with, I don’t think I have more brownie points for anyone other than letting him meet Geri Jewell.

What was one piece in the Charlotte collection that most surprised you?

You know what? I like her Molly the Mail Lady hat from Sesame Street the most. I didn’t know she was Molly the Mail Lady in Sesame Street, and what an iconic, timeless and impactful role in our generation.

We are all dealing with TV here, are you watching or watching something now?

My daughter excited me to go to The Morning Show so I just finished watching and I loved it. I just think it’s excellence in television and important storylines for today. I’m also looking forward to the premiere of Survivor: Winners at War. I am clearly rooted for Denise Stapley, won the season when I was there. I’m looking for a few other Survivor alumni.

Collector’s Call, Sunday, 9: 30/8: 30 c, MeTV

