In addition to being profitable, the parties must also publish the reason for the selection of the candidates, including their merits and achievements

The Supreme Court noted the “alarming increase” in the number of candidates who had criminal records in the last four parliamentary elections and on Thursday ordered all political parties to upload the details of the criminal cases against their candidates to their websites within 48 hours Delete names.

A three-judge bank, headed by Justice Rohinton F. Nariman, instructed national and state political parties to provide reasons why they preferred a criminal background to the Lok Sabha and Assembly rallies.

The court’s order came after an application for contempt, filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, filed a lawsuit against the authorities and parties for failing to comply with a September 2018 ruling by a constitutional bank that ordered political parties to publish the pending criminal cases online to candidates.

The parties are instructed to publish not only the profitability but also the reason for the selection of the candidates, including their merits and achievements. They also have to explain why they were unable to put up clean candidates, the Apex court said in its ruling.

The bank also instructed political parties to upload the relevant information to their social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook and to publish it in local newspapers. The Court ruled that the information should include the nature of the crime and the state of the trial and investigation into the case.

The highest court ordered that all political parties must submit compliance reports to the election commission within 72 hours of the candidate’s selection of pending criminal cases, failure to do so will result in contempt. She also asked the European Commission to follow up the matter.

The EC recently proposed to the Apex Court that political parties should not be given the ticket to people with criminal incidents.

The electoral commission and the petitioner Upadhyay had submitted a framework to the Apex court, which was worked out jointly as the “Criminal Antecedents of Candidates (Reporting and Publication) Order, 2020”.

The proposal they submitted required the rejection of nominations and the removal of the symbol of the political parties.

It has been found that the number of criminals in politics has risen alarmingly. Criminal proceedings were pending in 24 percent of MPs in 2004, and 30 percent in 2009. In 2014 the number rose to 34 percent and in 2019 to 43 percent.

The constitutional bank office with five judges from 2018 had asked parliament to pass a “strong law” to purge political parties from leaders who are on trial for serious crimes.

The Supreme Court had said that the rapid criminalization of politics cannot be stopped by merely disqualifying corrupt lawmakers, but “should begin by cleaning up political parties first.”

The Supreme Court had suggested in 2018 that Parliament should pass a law requiring political parties to remove leaders accused of “heinous and serious” crimes such as rape, murder and kidnapping, and other crimes, and the perpetrators in both parliamentary districts to refuse admission tickets and assembly polls.

It had also issued guidelines, including the fact that both the candidate and the political party should explain the candidate’s criminal harbingers in widespread newspapers and electronic media.

end of