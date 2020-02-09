Advertisement

Hollywood’s big night is finally here. The 2020 Oscars will officially open on Sunday. During this time, some of the industry’s elite players will celebrate actors, filmmakers, and crew members for their contributions to the arts.

The 92nd Academy Awards are held annually at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC from 8pm on Sunday. ET.

Oscar statue at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Beverly Hills, California. The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on February 9th.

In addition to watching TV, viewers can watch their favorite actors and directors take home the biggest awards of the night at home by watching ABC’s live stream of the elaborate ceremony. You can also access the live stream of the show on the ABC website and the ABC app. However, a cable provider login is required to access the stream. Customers with payment services such as Hulu + Live, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue and DirectTV Now can also watch the Oscars on any smart device on these platforms.

And film fans don’t have to do without all the glamor, which is certainly the grace of the red carpet. The Oscars Red Carpet Show – ABC’s official coverage of the event – can also be viewed live from 6:30 p.m. ET.

Talk show host and journalist Tamron Hall will moderate ABC’s preshow with pose star Billy Porter, supermodel Lily Aldridge and film critic Elvis Mitchell. In addition to discussing the top award candidates, the red carpet shows interviews with celebrities on arrival and details about all of the fashion that goes on all night.

ABC’s post-award coverage will spill over on Monday for the ninth consecutive year from Live’s After Oscar Show, hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, starting at 9:00 a.m.CET.

The Oscars will take over the E completely! Network on Sunday, starting with the E! Countdown on the red carpet: The Oscar 2020 show starts at 1 p.m. ET. The main correspondents of E! Will be there to reflect on the hottest moments of the movie stars in the award season and past seasons.

Then the network will broadcast its E! Live from the red carpet: Oscar 2020 show. From 5 p.m. ET, Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will record and interview stars on arrival. After the show on the red carpet follows E’s Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2020, at which E! The correspondents will break down the biggest fashion moments of the night at 7 p.m. ET.

After the final award ceremony, the E! After Party: The Oscars 2020 show will be broadcast from 11:30 p.m. ET.

The reporting from E! In addition to Hulu + Live, YouTube TV and other fee-based services, it can also be broadcast live on the website and the app of the network.

