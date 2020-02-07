Advertisement

Seven of the top Democrats will take the stage in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday evening. This is a debate that is taking place after the Iowa rallies and President Trump’s acquittal in his impeachment proceedings against the Senate and before the first New Hampshire national elections.

The Democrats emerged from the Iowa mess when Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders led the field. Sanders kept his lead in the final “referendum” and Buttigieg his slight advantage with the state delegate equivalents. Elizabeth Warren took third place and Joe Biden finished fourth, a goal he called “bellybeating”.

Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren and Biden are accompanied by Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.

Advertisement

To qualify for this debate, candidates had to receive 5% support in four national or state surveys from New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada, or 7% in two state surveys from the list of qualified surveys. The surveys should have been released between December 13, 2019 and 11:59 p.m. ET on February 6th.

They also required contributions from 225,000 individual donors, including 1,000 individual donors per state in at least 20 states, U.S. territories, or the District of Columbia. Donations must also be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on February 6th.

However, starting with this debate, there will be another way to qualify. Candidates who reach a delegate threshold can participate. That is, any candidate who has been guaranteed at least one delegate to the National Democratic Convention based on the results of the February 3 Iowa gatherings will qualify.

Advertisement