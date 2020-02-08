Advertisement

APPLICATION: Elizabeth Warren claimed that the vast majority of Americans believe Roe v. Wade should be legally codified.

CHECK: WRONG. Most surveys, including the results of a Marist poll published two weeks ago, have shown that most Americans overturned the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Reject calf.

Elizabeth Warren said during the New Hampshire democratic debate on Friday evening that “three out of four people in America currently believe that Roe v. Wade’s rule should be the law.”

According to the Marist poll published two weeks ago, 62 percent of Americans say that the Supreme Court visits Roe v. Wade should prescribe that states may set abortion restrictions (46 percent) or make abortion illegal (16 percent). , This includes 39 percent of those who identify themselves as Democrats and 40 percent of those who describe themselves as “pro-choice”.

According to the survey, only 33 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal at all times and without restrictions.

The survey found that 41 percent of those who identify themselves as pro-choice are more likely to vote for candidates who support abortion restrictions, as well as more than nine out of ten or 96 percent of those who identify themselves as pro-life.

In addition, 65 percent of Americans and the same percentage of registered voters say they are more likely to vote for candidates who would limit abortion to a maximum of the first three months of pregnancy. This figure includes 88 percent of the Republicans, 62 percent of the Independents and 44 percent of the Democrats.

Democratic rival Amy Klobuchar made a false claim similar to Warren during the November democratic debate in Georgia.

In January 2019, another Marist poll found that 75 percent of Americans are demanding significant abortion restrictions, including 60 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of those who identify themselves as “pro-choice.”

According to this survey, 75 percent of Americans indicated that abortion should be limited to a maximum of the first three months of pregnancy. 92 percent of the Republicans wanted this restriction, 78 percent of the independents and 60 percent of the Democrats. Perhaps most importantly, 61 percent of those who identified themselves as “pro-choice” shared this view.

In addition, this poll found that 65 percent of Americans say when the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade reviews again, the Supreme Court should either return the question of the legality of the abortion to the States (49 percent) or prohibit the process altogether (16 percent). , Only 30 percent of those polled in the 2019 poll were in favor of the Supreme Court advocating full abortion.

Regarding taxpayer funding, 54 percent opposed taxpayer funding for abortion, while 39 percent agreed.

Regarding overseas abortions, the survey found that 75 percent of Americans abroad are against taxpayer funding, through non-governmental organizations like International Planned Parenthood. Only 19 percent support such funding. If political affiliation matters, 94 percent of the Republicans, 80 percent of the independent and 56 percent of the Democrats are against taxpayer overseas financing of abortions.

Public opinion regarding abortion has shifted since some democratically led states passed laws that allow abortion until birth.

In February 2019, another Marist poll released after New York Democrat Andrew Cuomo signed a bill making abortion a fundamental right found a 17 point shift toward a position for life.

The poll showed a double-digit shift, with Americans likely identifying themselves as pro-life (47 percent) and pro-choice (47 percent) since the Marist poll, which was conducted a month earlier in January. In addition, the pro-life Democrats alone have shifted from 20 to 34 percent. This showed that more than a third of the Democrats now identify themselves as pro-life Democrats.

“Recent proposals to promote late abortion have changed the landscape and language of abortion in a pronounced – and very measurable – way,” said Barbara Carvalho, director of Marist Poll, in a press release, adding:

The recent legal changes in abortion and the subsequent debate have not gone unnoticed by the general public. The proportion of Americans who see themselves as pro-life Americans has increased significantly, and the proportion of those who describe them has decreased as much as pro-choice.

A YouGov poll, also in February 2019, found that most Americans who identify themselves as “pro-choice” are against late abortions.

The Associated Press also reported that 66 percent of adults who identify themselves as pro-choice patients refused third-quarter abortions, while 68 percent refused abortions the day before a child was born.

Of all the adults surveyed, 79 percent refused to have an abortion later and 80 percent were against an abortion before birth.

In addition, 82 percent of all respondents did not agree to refuse medical care for a viable newborn, including 77 percent of the pro-choice adults.

Warren also said during Friday night’s debate:

If we want to protect people in the United States and protect our right to rule over our own bodies, it means that we cannot simply rely on the courts … That means we should be on a solution push for the congress. It is time to pass a national law to protect a woman’s right.

There is evidence that Warren and other Democrats will try to get Roe v. Wade to codify a law. The House can make a decision (HJ Res. 79) to remove the time limit for the amendment of the Equality Regulation (ERA) and to use it to anchor abortion in the constitution.

Students for Life President, Kristan Hawkins, whose organization has launched a nationwide campaign to get in touch with members of the House of Representatives, said in a statement sent to Breitbart News:

If the resolution is passed by the House of Representatives, the stage will be ready to anchor abortion in the constitution. ERA is not about equality. It is not about women’s rights and it does not deserve a constitutional change. H. J. Res. 79 is a Trojan horse developed, built and used by the left to destroy our constitution by inserting a language that is a taxpayer-financed hook for abortion.

“This is not speculation because state courts have found state ERAs require taxpayers to finance abortion,” Hawkins said.

