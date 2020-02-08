Advertisement

Lizzo is one of the most popular artists that has appeared on the scene in recent years. Her songs “Juice” and “Truth Hurts” have become enormously successful and Lizzo herself is an icon for fans everywhere.

For her fans, Lizzo stands for positivity, self-confidence and talent. Another pop culture figure who is quite controversial herself recently spoke out and beat Lizzo for various reasons.

How did Lizzo become famous?

Lizzo, born in 1988 in Michigan, spent most of her early years in Houston, Texas. It was in Texas where she developed her fascination for music. She played in rap groups with her friends as a young woman and developed the style that would eventually bring her far.

Advertisement

However, Lizzo’s interest in music was not limited to one genre. She studied classical music at the University of Houston and became a virtuoso on the flute. Today, the flute playing of Lizzo is a highlight of her concerts.

In 2011, Lizzo moved to Minnesota to continue her musical career. In the coming years she toured with different bands, but it was not until the beginning of 2019 that she began to experience real critical and commercial success.

The release of her album Cuz I Love You in April 2019 has secured her place as a bona fide superstar. During the remainder of 2019, Lizzo became increasingly popular, earned even more fans, and received compliments from critics everywhere.

Despite her undeniable popularity, Lizzo has been involved in various controversies, many of which have to do with her great figure.

Who is dr. Boyce Watkins?

Dr. Boyce Watkins is also a very controversial figure. He is an author, economist, social commentator and political analyst.

Watkins has emerged from a humble beginnings and has become a fixture at shows such as Good Morning America, MSNBC, Fox News, USA Today and CNN. He has published a number of popular books, many about racing issues in America and the economy.

Dr. Watkins has come under fire over the years because of his habit of speaking out against different artists or because he thinks he has a negative influence on African-Americans. Some of the artists he has problems with include rapper Lil ’Wayne and Tyler the Creator.

He also closed various campaigns and products from the BET channel, Adidas, and even the soft drink company Mountain Dew. He recently spoke against Lizzo and caught fire from both fans and the artist himself.

What did dr. Boyce Watkins about Lizzo?

Lizzo | Theo Wargo / WireImage

At the end of December Dr. Watkins made a devastating criticism of Lizzo on his Twitter account. In the tweet he claimed that the only reason Lizzo is popular is that there is an “obesity epidemic” in America.

He also stated that “instead of encouraging people to do better, we just lie to them and tell them that they are fine.”

#Lizzo is popular because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Instead of encouraging people to do better, we just lie to them and tell them they are fine.

Unfortunately, many of these people die from diabetes and heart disease pic.twitter.com/75TY8jJRIX

– Dr. Boyce Watkins (@ drboycewatkins1) December 20, 2019

Needless to say, he was attacked by fans of hard social media, and only a few days after posting the tweet, Lizzo himself commented. The singer called him immediately and said: “Keep my name out of your mouth and look in the mirror before you come to get me. Here is the attention you have ordered. ”

She also refuted his claim that she was popular because of her weight, and stated that she is popular simply because of her talent.

Yet Dr. Watkins not quite finished his criticism. After Lizzo posted her reply, he went back to Twitter, pointing to some other popular African-American female artists who “had meat on their bones.” He called Lizzo a “minstrel show” and explained that that’s why people “challenge her behavior. ”

Although Lizzo did not respond to his follow-up, many of her fans did, but Dr. Watkins does not go back from his difficult statements.

Advertisement