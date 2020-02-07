Advertisement

Posted: Feb 7, 2020

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 4:25 am EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Key Bank and Jumpstart helped entrepreneurs on Thursday night.

Five small business owners presented their future plans in a Syracuse “Shark Tank” event.

The best place winner received $ 5,000 and the runners-up walked away with some money to help their business grow.

“One of our participants said it was a combination of” Shark Tank “and” American Idol “. It’s like the love and compassion of” American Idol “with the Umph” Shark Tank “. We prepared them through our boots there after five hours of group and one-to-one training, they’ll come here tonight, ”said Tamika Otis, director of Key Bank’s Business Boost and Build program.

The winner was Stacey Bailey from A Taste of Honey Catering. She plans to use the money to buy a new vehicle to help her do business.

