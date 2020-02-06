Advertisement

Updated: February 6, 2020 / 04:38 EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) – Local lawmakers participated when the Democrats missed the two-thirds majority required to remove the president from office.

New York Senator Kirstin Gillibrand said in part: “Despite the overwhelming evidence that President Trump has abused his power and hindered Congress, the Republicans voted to acquit him and prefer their personal ambitions and future political prospects to the constitution they are up to had sworn to keep it up. “

Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate Minority, expressed his disappointment at how the vote centered on shared party lines.

“This is a sacred test. Talk about the facts. But they couldn’t. And I think the American people will realize that this was one of the greatest cover-ups in our nation’s history. I think the American people will know who stood in the way of the truth, who feared the facts, who hid. Make no mistake, the drop of evidence will appear with every new disclosure. The Republicans will have to answer for their votes, ”said Schumer.

Congressman John Katko had nothing new to add after voting against the impeachment in December.

