Show some skin for a good cause

February 11, 2020 6:53 p.m.

Nikki Torres

SANDPOINT, Wash. – A dozen Sandpoint men show some skin in a calendar shoot, all for a good cause. A North Idaho photographer has raised nearly $ 20,000 from a calendar she created with local men. The subject of this calendar is somewhat unusual.

Knowing that the money from her calendar shoot would help a local organization that helps cancer patients, Tanyia Oulman wanted to prepare for success. She needed something that would bring people in and donate.

For this reason, she not only arranged a regular photo shoot, but wanted a cool shoot … a “hot and hairy” shoot – slippery poses, suggestive looks and the popular “Smize” for the camera. Everything is on the calendar.

“It was just incredible,” said Oulman, the calendar’s photographer.

Do not judge a calendar by its cover, especially not by the “Hot and Hairy” calendar.

“Many [Pabst Blue Ribbon] became safe in these shoots,” said Oulman.

These men didn’t show the goods for nothing.

“We had people who came by and saw that and they were shocked at what was going on,” said Oulman.

The cheeky calendars brought in $ 19,000. All the money went directly to Community Cancer Services in Sandpoint.

“When you are in your mid-30s and someone tells you that you will die in a few years, and that you have an infant,” said Gabriel Cooke, a cancer patient who has been with Community Cancer Services since 2018.

Cooke has looked better since his transplant, but it hasn’t always been that way.

“Better than six months ago, I had no hair and I was 55 pounds lighter,” said Cooke.

CCS has been supporting Cooke in the fight against cancer since 2018.

“I couldn’t work anymore, I was treated so often. I was in extreme physical pain,” said Cooke.

He said that $ 19,000 is a lot of good for church members suffering from a terrible disease.

“They put food on our tables, they help pay our bills, they take us to the hospital and we fill up,” said Cooke.

If CCS didn’t have his back, who knows how life with cancer would have treated him.

“I wouldn’t have had a point of sale, and I probably would have just given up all hope and was in complete despair. I have no idea how I would have fed my son. There were times when there was no food without the grocery cards they give me was on the table, ”Cooke said.

Never judge a calendar by its pages, because the real story is on its cover.

“Nobody is spared cancer. Cancer affects us all. You just did everything, ”said Oulman.

The hot and hairy calendars are only for 2020. Oulman said there is another calendar project in the works. She promised that it would be as funny if not more amusing than this year’s calendar. The next one will also benefit the Community Cancer Services.

