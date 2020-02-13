Parts of Africa are currently facing the worst locust swarms for more than a generation, with swarms the size of cities in countries like Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia. The largest swarm recorded to date was 37 miles long and 25 miles wide.

Earlier this week the United Nations issued a statement that it is the worst infestation Kenya has seen in 70 years.

Desert grasshoppers are one of the oldest and most destructive pests on the planet. They travel up to 150 km and eat the equivalent of their own weight of fresh food every day.

These insects can form incredibly dense swarms, each containing between 40 and 80 million individual grasshoppers per square kilometer or 0.4 square miles. A swarm of 40 million insects can consume the same amount as 35,000 people and consume almost all of the green vegetation they come across.

Experts predict that the swarms will worsen in the coming months and could reach a size 400 times as large as now. They also anticipate serious food shortages and a dramatic impact on food security. New generations of swarms are expected to coincide with the planting season in March and the harvest season in summer.

“It’s more of a humanitarian crisis than an economic emergency, as agriculture in the affected areas is marginal,” Doug Yanega, senior museum scientist at the University of California Entomology Research Museum at Riverside told Newsweek. “These swarms threaten food supplies and people’s livelihood.

“Basically, there are many hungry people who get hungry if their crops are destroyed.”

Experts have also expressed concerns that these effects will lead to interpersonal conflicts if shepherds move to new pastures.

“The shepherds will have a real challenge in the pasture, and this can also lead them to move from one place to another in search of pasture, which poses the risk of a municipal conflict over pasture or pasture or areas passing by,” he said the UN ambassador to Kenya, Lazarus O. Amayo, said in a statement.

Locusts rave about the ground vegetation in the village of Lerata near Archers Post in the Samburu district, about 186 miles north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi on January 22, 2020.

TONY KARUMBA / AFP / Getty

Swarms at this level are rare. In most years, desert grasshoppers only occur in the arid and semi-arid regions of Africa, the Middle East and Southwest Asia – in areas where rain falls 200 millimeters or less per year. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), these periods of rest are referred to as recessions. During recessions, grasshoppers are rarely found outside a 6 million square mile zone that spans all or parts of 30 different countries.

“Desert grasshopper outbreaks go through phases of recession and plague that can span years and decades and are difficult to predict,” said Arianne Cease, assistant professor, and Dr. Rick Overson, Research Scientist Arizona State University emailed Newsweek. “Historically, the Horn of Africa saw outbreaks of even greater proportions in the mid-1950s.”

The Horn of Africa is currently experiencing an upswing with a sharp increase in the number and multiple outbreaks triggered by a number of favorable breeding seasons. These swarms are the worst in decades.

Areas in northeastern Kenya have seen invasions 37 miles long and 25 miles wide. A swarm of this size could consume the same amount of food as 84 million people, Keith Cressman, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s senior locust forecasting officer, told Newsweek.

And he warned that the situation could worsen. There is potential for two more breeding seasons in the next six months, each of which could increase the population 20-fold. This means that the number of grasshoppers could be 400 times more by the summer than today.

A man holds a grasshopper that he has caught to eat on February 11, 2020 in Katakwi, Uganda. During the swarms, locusts change from individualistic introverts who act alone to sociable extroverts who move in unison. At the same time, their appearance changes. The typical brown insect turns pink (when immature) or yellow (when ripe).

Luke Dray / Getty

What is causing this year’s upswing?

This year’s upswing is the result of a series of weather-related events, including heavy rains, drought and floods, and the civil war in Yemen.

The Horn of Africa – Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea – was one of the wettest seasons last autumn. There were major floods between October and December 2019, reports the World Meteorological Organization. In some regions there was 400 percent more rainfall than normal – a consequence of the dipole in the Indian Ocean (or the Indian Niño).

There were two cyclones in 2018 and eight in 2019, Cressman told Newsweek. Most years see one or none at all.

These hot, humid conditions have created the ideal conditions for the breeding and propagation of grasshoppers. Because their typical habitat doesn’t have enough green for all of these grasshoppers, they go out and are forced to hike in search of more – which they do in incredibly dense, incredibly destructive swarms.

Some people have cited the civil war in Yemen as a factor in this year’s locust activity. The reason for this is that it disrupted the country’s grasshopper response system and allowed the swarms to get wildly out of control and expand into other regions.

“This year is exceptional and the conditions for snowballs on a scale that we rarely see are right,” said Yanega.

A flock of grasshoppers gathers on January 22, 2020 in the village of Lerata near Archers Post in Samburu County, about 186 miles north of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

TONY KARUMBA / AFP / Getty

What is being done

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has made a $ 76 million call to control the situation. They plan to reduce the number of grasshoppers to reduce the burden on pastures and crops, and secondly by protecting the livelihood of the locals.

Officials don’t have to act long – there is a “small window” before the next planting season begins, Cressman said. Delaying the season could have a significant impact on the health and food security of people living in the Horn of Africa.

Locust plagues and climate change

Swarms of this size could occur more frequently due to climate change.

Rising temperatures are likely to increase the number of arid or semi-arid desert locusts in recession periods. The number of cyclones is also likely to increase, which leads to these exceptional breeding years by leading to abundant rainfall and abundant plant growth.

“In the past 10 years, the number of cyclones formed in the western Indian Ocean has increased,” said Cressman, adding, “In the past, cyclones have caused grasshopper plagues.

“If this trend of increasing cyclones continues in the future, we will likely see more outbreaks and outbreaks of desert grasshoppers than we have now in the Horn of Africa.”

“A win-win scenario is not possible,” said Yanega. “Trying to reverse climate change is unlikely, and even if we can, it will take a century or more to reverse the damage we’ve already done. In the meantime, we’re checking how much Damage is little more than a small bandage on a life-threatening wound. “

As such situations are likely to increase in the future, the approaches must include improving monitoring and treatment capacities, according to Cease and Overson.

There could be another solution, Yanega added – harvesting the grasshoppers.

“On the one hand, we have people who spend money to feed and breed insects, who are then sold to be used for profit while nourishing billions of identical insects on another continent, and they are destroyed at an astonishing cost.” said Yanega. “These swarms of locusts are edible.

“Find out how locusts can be harvested as a commercial operation and they are no longer a problem.”

A swarm of locusts on shrubs in the village of Lerata near Archers Post in Samburu County, about 186 miles north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi on January 22, 2020.

TONY KARUMBA / AFP / Getty