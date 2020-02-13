Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) announced on Wednesday that she had supported three pro-second amendment bills as part of her campaign to defend American gun rights.

During the Georgia Senator’s first public speech, she announced that she supported three separate bills for the second amendment, including:

P. 69, the Conceal Carry Reciprocity Act, which would allow law-abiding citizens to exercise their right to self-defense across the country through covert national carry-out.

P. 817, the Hearing Protection Act, which would shorten the regulations for the purchase of hearing protection and facilitate the purchase of firearm suppressors.

P. 1331, the Act to Restore the Second Amendment to Veterans’ Rights, which would protect law-abiding veterans who have firearms from undue violation of the right to carry weapons by the federal government without due process.

Loeffler said in a statement that Republicans must resist the Democrats’ urge to undermine American rights under the second constitutional amendment.

Loeffler said:

As a lifelong conservative, I know that the U.S. Constitution is not an option and our rights to make the second change are not up for debate. That’s why I sign three sensible bills that protect and expand the freedoms of gun owners across America. We must prevent the radical left from undermining public security and the rights of law-abiding gun owners. We cannot back away. Our right to keep and carry weapons is “not violated”.

Loeffler’s shared responsibility for the second amendment bill followed when Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), a leading pro-life group, endorsed Loeffler for the U.S. Senate.

In her first few months in the US Senate, Loeffler supported bills that end the taxpayer-funded abortion that Roe v. Would withdraw calf and increase criminal sanctions for medical practitioners who perform illegal abortions.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the SBA list, said in a statement Monday: “We are proud to support Senator Kelly Loeffler for re-election. As a strong pro-life and pro-woman manager, her voice in the Senate is needed more than ever at this crucial moment. “

“As a devout Christian and pro-life conservative, I’m honored to have the strong support of Susan B. Anthony List,” said Loeffler. “Together we will stop the left’s abortion agenda and take measures to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Sean Moran is a congress reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @ SeanMoran3.