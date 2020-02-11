Advertisement

The New Delhi Parliament Building

New Delhi: Parliament passed a law on Tuesday to include certain tribal communities in Karnataka in the “Planned Tribe” category.

The Scheduled Tribes Amendment of 2019 was passed on Tuesday in Lok Sabha by vote, while Rajya Sabha already approved it in the previous session.

The aim is to include the Parivara and Talawara tribal communities in the ST category to ensure that they receive reservations and other benefits granted by the government.

The Belagavi Siddi tribes, Dharwad, would also be included in the ST category, apart from those living in the districts of Uttar Kannada.

The changes were made in the list of STs in Karnataka.

Tribal Minister Arjun Munda said the legislation had been brought in relation to a state and assured members, many of whom sought to include communities from those states in the proposed tribes, that the government would take note of their demands.

This government worked to bring disadvantaged groups into the mainstream, he added.

Arvind Sawant from Shiv Sena and Supriya Sule from the NCP called for the admission of the Dhangar community from Maharashtra to the ST.

Sawant’s reference to the injustice towards Marathis in Belgaum, which is located in Karnataka and has long been claimed by Maharashtra politicians, sparked protests from members of the southern state.

Union Minister D against Sadananda Gowda opposed this and said the matter was pending with the Supreme Court.

D N V Snthilkumar from the DMK, Nishikant Dubey from the BJP, Anubhav Mohanty from the BJD and Manickam Tagore from the Congress raised the issue of including some communities from their respective states in the ST category and called for a comprehensive bill.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Congress also said that a comprehensive bill is needed in this regard.

K Suresh (Cong) supported the bill and asked the minister to consider increasing the reservation percentage for planned tribes.

He also appealed to the minister to increase the tribal allocation fund.

Saugata Roy (TMC) believed that the tribal inclusion process should be facilitated and the government should take steps to address this.

He also accused the BJP of neglecting tribesmen and urged the party to attach due importance to their policies.

