Lolabelle Roloff began her last journey of life on January 30, 2020 knowing that her Lord and Savior had sent her ticket to heaven.

Lolabelle Louise Shivley’s travels began in Diamond Lake, Washington, when she was born on February 15, 1925. Married to Gus Roloff in 1949, his two children from a previous marriage, Ronny and Sharon, would share their home in the West Plains. In time, they would give birth to their sons James and Dale in 1959, a daughter Betty in 1955 and a son Norman in 1961. After Gus Roloff died in 1979, she later moved to Spokane for the rest of the year.

Her parents Erl and Minnie Shivley, her brother Bob, her husband Gus and son James, her stepdaughter Sharon and her husband Dave McLellan as well as the daughters-in-law Betty Chapman Roloff (Dale) and Shannon Cotes Roloff (Norman) died before Lolabelle Brother Glen Shivley in Walla Walla, Washington, sister-in-law Donna Roloff in Spokane, stepson Ronald Roloff and wife Marilyn in Odessa, Texas, son Dale Roloff, Spokane, daughter Betty Lacrosse, Buckley, Washington. and son Norman Roloff and his fiancé Vickie Amstutz, Cheney. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as a large number of friends and neighbors have also survived.

A memorial service / celebration of life will be held by her family at Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church, 4449 N. Nevada, Spokane, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. February 8, with a reception to follow there. The funeral will take place at a time to be determined at the Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane.

The Heritage Funeral Home takes care of the organization.

