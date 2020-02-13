Sport

Michael Carter III of Long Beach State sustained a hand injury, but it was the Hawaii basketball team that felt pain on Wednesday night.

Carter, a 6-foot-5 guard, hit a free-throw with 3.0 seconds to play to raise the beach to a 50-49 win for 3,112 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The third consecutive loss dropped the Rainbow Warriors to 14-9 overall and 5-4 in the Big West. The beach is 8-17 and 3-6.

The score was equal to 49 when UH point guard Drew Buggs passed first-year guard Justin Webster for the left sidelines with 33 seconds to play.

The Beach worked the ball over midfield, held it, then called for a 14.7 second timeout to play. Carter took the incoming pass and dribbled to the top of the key. Jordan Roberts slipped away and tried to set up a screen on Buggs. Buggs curled under the screen and confronted Carter. With a previous possession, Webster had removed the ball from Carter on a drive to the right.

“(Webster) went well instead of staying,” Carter said. “I usually went well. They pushed me more to the right because they knew I wanted to go there. This time I went to the left. “

Carter rode to the left of the track and tried a jumper. It appeared that Buggs had tapped Carter’s right hand at the release. But with his momentum, Buggs maneuvered in Carter, and both fell into a heap. Buggs was called for the foul and with the ows bow in the double bonus, Carter went to the line for two free throws.

“I’m not sure,” Carter said whether the error was related to the release or the fall. “I felt a bit in the hand. But it could be because I didn’t fall completely before he landed on me. “

Earlier in the half, Carter seemed to sprain his right wrist during a fall. He sprinted to the dressing room, received a quick treatment, and returned to the couch. While experiencing discomfort in the final seconds, he said it didn’t bother him enough not to focus on free throws.

Carter made the first free throw to make it 50-49, but missed the second.

UH’s Justin Hemsley sneaked into the track to snare the rebound and then shot a pass to Webster on the right. Webster sprint dribbled the field and then launched a shot from around 25 feet. The ball was a shot in the bench that did not end up in the net over time.

“We appreciate the fight to give us a chance,” said UH coach Eran Ganot. “I appreciate our defense and our recovery. But offensive we were a nightmare. More than anything, we were not ready to leave. Offensive we got some things by wanting things out of the blue. We were not on the same page. Of course I did a lot of work to get our boys rolling. “

The “arches hit 18 of 54 field goal attempts, including eight of 25 after the break. They missed 19 of 25 shots from behind the three-point arc.

Eddie Stansberry led the “Bows with 19 points, and Webster contributed 13. But Webster was one of nine in 3s. Buggs missed all six of his shots and committed five turnovers against two assists.

Drew Cobb from LBSU, who was assigned to pick up Buggs, said the beach used the extra exercises of last weekend’s farewell to work on defense.

“We locked ourselves up and focused on who we wanted to be,” Cobb said. “That is the identity that we wanted to run through in this competition. We tried to lock. Coach (Dan Monson) challenged me and the captains to hold them really responsible at that end of the floor. I think we’re having a great time done. “

It was the lowest output of the “Bows” since 45 points against Illinois in the Diamond Head Classic 2016.