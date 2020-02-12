ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL FOR THE STAR ADVERTISER Eddie Stansberry of Hawaii drives to the basket while Joshua Morgan of Long Beach State defends tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Long Beach State, the last team in the Big West, has disrupted host Hawaii 50-49 at the Stan Sheriff Center tonight. Lifeguard Michael Carter made the decisive free throw with 3 seconds to go.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-9, 5-4 Big West) lost their third game in a row, their longest slide of the season. At a 3,112 meeting, UH lost its first game at home since falling to Georgia Tech during the Diamond Head Classic last year.

Hawaii went long periods without scoring and helped LBSU break through its three-game losing streak and improve to 8-17 and 3-6 in the conference.

Eddie Stansberry scored 19 points, but didn’t have much help for most of the game, especially from the long distance. Justin Webster was the only Rainbows player, except Stansberry, who made a 3-pointer and skipped one 3:16 to close the score to 46-44.

Stansberry hit a 3-pointer to tie him to 47 with 1:46 left.

Zigmars Raimo was called for an offensive error with 1:20 left, but Webster was subsequently polluted after a stalk. His two free throws brought Hawaii 49-47.

Romelle Mansel from LBSU then tied it up with a basket at the age of 49.

After a UH turnover, LBSU worked for a final shot. Carter missed an 18-foot jumper, but was fueled by Drew Buggs and made his first free throw. He missed the second one. UH got the rebound and Webster launched a 22-foot despair that went off the board as time went on.

LBSU led 24-22 after a first half that led Hawaii to a large extent, including a seven-point advantage.

The 3-pointer from Stansberry gave the Rainbows a 7-5 lead at the 14: 57 point, and the beach did not take the lead back until Drew Cobb’s basket ended a run of nine points and made it 22-20 with 4:16 to go until the break.

Joshua Morgan led LBSU with 11 points.