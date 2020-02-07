Advertisement

TORONTO –

A Canadian man stranded in China because of the corona virus outbreak has documented his young family’s trip to Wuhan airport for Canada’s first repatriation flight.

Michael Schellenberg from Fredericton, N.B. recorded a video of his journey through the quarantined city of Wuhan, describing the bleak scenes around him.

“I have taken this road (main highway to Wuhan) many times, it is normally busy with traffic, cars, transports, but so far we have just seen one car minus us,” he said.

“It really feels like a zombie movie.”

According to vistas reminiscent of a post-apocalyptic film, the city of 11 million people was abandoned after the authorities ordered an unprecedented quarantine of 11 million people on January 23 in an attempt to control the deadly outbreak.

Schellenberg, 32, traveled with his wife Summer, his son Felix and his father-in-law to Wuhan airport.

A second chartered flight, scheduled to depart Monday, will evacuate all remaining Canadians in Wuhan, according to Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

The new coronavirus, labeled 2019-n-Cov, has infected more than 31,400 people worldwide and killed 636, mostly in China.

