US President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to visiting India later this month, where millions of people would greet him.

“I look forward to traveling to India,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office a day after the White House announced that he would travel to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

“He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. He is a great gentleman, “Trump replied to a question.

Trump said he spoke to Modi over the weekend and during the conversation the Prime Minister told him that millions and millions of people would be welcoming him from the airport to the cricket stadium.

Regarding his New Hampshire rally, which took place the previous day and which was estimated to involve 40,000 to 50,000 people, the president said in an easier way that he may not feel so good with this number.

“If we have 50,000 people, I will not be so well … we will only have five to seven million people from the airport to the new stadium. And you know that it is the largest stadium in the world. You are building it now. It’s almost done and the largest in the world, ”said Trump.

When asked about a possible trade agreement with India, Trump replied that he would do it if “we can do the right business.”

