Advertisement

Play video content

Exclusive

TMZ.com

Advertisement

Lori Harvey had only one answer to the question whether her husband futureWas recognized by the father – BOY, BYE !!! Yes, she played it with our cameraman.

We dropped Lori in LAX on Friday morning and of course had to ask if Steve Harveyhas a crazy screening process when it comes to her friends. Lori admits that Steve is very protective … but is he overwhelmed to lock out the full CIA mode?

Well, Lori didn’t give up, but when our cameraman finally had the courage to ask about Future, Lori played it safe and shot away. Smart child.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram media.

As we reported … Future posted a picture at close range Lived in Jamaica with Lori last month. He rightly remarked: “Life is good.” they had been connected with each other in Nigeria, however, it became official on her Jamaica trip to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

Well … asking her if Steve’s approval of Future is a legitimate question considering that Steve wrote a book for women about playing the dating game. Seems the jury is still not there … is it?

Advertisement