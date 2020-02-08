Advertisement

Lori Harvey luckily, she escaped a sneaky attack on a parking garage – and if her car hadn’t been thought through quickly … TMZ learned.

Steve HarveyThe daughter had just parked her 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan in an Atlanta apartment complex on Wednesday night … and went to the trunk to get some things. Then the suspect crept up and ran into the driver’s seat.

According to the TMZ police report, Lori told the police that the suspect was a young black man who had tried to steal her trip. We were told that Lori actually ran and fought with him while he was in the SUV … but he pushed her away.

Lori told the police that the only way to get away was to use the key fob to thwart the attempted car theft – because without it, he couldn’t get going. We were told that it just went away nonchalantly.

When she did, a second suspect pulled up in an escape car, jumped out, ran to the back of her Rolls, and grabbed a red travel bag. Both he and the first suspect jumped into their vehicle and fled.

Clean getaway, but according to the report, they didn’t get much. The travel bag was the only item stolen, and it contained only a few items of clothing.

According to cops, Lori has not complained of any injuries and has refused medical treatment. She informed the police that she would be returning from Whole Foods. The police are therefore investigating whether surveillance cameras have arrested the suspects who have dragged them onto the property.

