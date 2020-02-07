Advertisement

Exclusive

TMZ.com

Lori Loughlin says the government has withheld key evidence proving her innocence in the college admissions scandal, but the government has just shot back … sarcastically replied that the so-called exonerating evidence was a statement the witness hadn’t even made when Lori started , to complain.

Advertisement

TMZ told the story … Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannullialleged that the US attorney had deliberately withheld evidence that they gave USC money and knew nothing about it the $ 500,000 was used to bribe university officials.

The government just replied and said there is no such evidence To be held back, and then to double up and say, “The lack of such evidence is a result of their criminal behavior, not some violation of government disclosure.”

And now prosecutors are getting angry. They say that some of the information that has just been handed over – evidence Lori wrongly withheld – comes from surveys that have recently been conducted with witnesses. Prosecutors say in the legal documents: “The government has far-reaching powers, but does not include mental telepathy or time travel. The government cannot disclose testimony until the witnesses give it.”

The government went on to say that no university officials approved the scheme.

Advertisement