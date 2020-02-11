Advertisement

Los Angeles – Evidence piles up in college admissions scandal for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli. For the first time, new documents from prosecutors show what efforts the couple should have made to bring their daughters to the University of Southern California.

An incorrect resume is heavily revised, but the 2018 closing date is that of YouTube star Olivia Jade. The fake document contains a detailed list of rowing achievements, including gold medals and top 15 finishes at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston, one of the most prestigious rowing events.

All successes could easily have been checked. Donna Heinel, then deputy sports director of USC, is accused of being involved in the fraud.

Loughlin and Giannulli lawyers say the couple didn’t go wrong and the half million dollars they paid was just a donation. The process is scheduled to start in October.

On Friday, a judge in Boston issued the toughest ruling in the college admissions scandal. According to prosecutors, Douglas Hodge, retired general manager of investment giant Pimco, paid Rick Singer $ 850,000 to take four of his children to Georgetown and the United States. Hodge expressed his “deepest and sincere regret,” but was still sentenced to nine months in prison.

