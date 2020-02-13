The number 1 seeds in both conferences have comfortable leads during the 2020 NBA All-Star break. The Los Angeles Lakers (41-12) have created a fair amount of separation between themselves and the rest of the West. The Milwaukee Bucks (46-8) have basically closed off the top spot in the east.

L.A. won a major competition prior to his one-week resignation. The Lakers beat the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets (38-17) in overtime 120-116. LeBron James had a triple-double and led the Lakers with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. Anthony Davis added 33 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

The win gave Los Angeles a lead of four games at Denver. The Lakers have two wins this season over the Nuggets in three attempts, giving them a head start in a potential tiebreak.

Milwaukee is on top of the overall NBA standings and 6.5 games ahead of the No.2 seed Toronto Raptors (40-15), despite the loss of All-Star Weekend. The Bucks were defeated by the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers (32-23) when Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second consecutive game after the birth of his child.

Antetokounmpo runs away with the NBA MVP award. The best player in the best team is second in scoring (30.0 ppg), fifth in rebound (13.5 rpg) and one of the best candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year.

The Bucks beat their opponents with 12.1 points per game. The Lakers are a distant second with a plus 7.4 point differential.

Giannis Antetokounmpo # 34 from the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James # 23 from the Los Angeles Lakers hug after a game at Fiserv Forum on December 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images

It seems to be a race with four teams in the West for the number 2 seed. Denver is a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers (37-17) and one game in the loss column for the Utah Jazz (36-18). The Houston Rockets (34-20) only follow the Nuggets with 3.5 games, possibly rejuvenated by their new “small-ball” line-up.

In the east, Toronto is two games ahead of the Boston Celtics (37-16) and 5.5 games for the Miami Heat (35-19). The defending champions had broken their 15-game winning streak with a loss to the No.7 seed Brooklyn Nets (25-28) in their last game before the break.

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-21) were perhaps the most disappointing team in the first half of the season. They would currently not have a home advantage in a play-off series in the first round. Philadelphia is 9-19 on its way.

The Lakers have the best road record of the NBA at 23-5. The Bucks are 21-5 away from home.

