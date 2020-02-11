Advertisement

Since abortion was nationalized almost 50 years ago, Louisiana has put in place nearly 100 anti-abortion restrictions, more than any other state in the country. This emerges from a new study published exclusively by CBS News.

The study, published by the Guttmacher Institute on Tuesday morning, highlights what some advocates of reproductive rights think is a strategy to “regulate abortion from existence”.

The researchers tracked the number of abortion regulations that have been passed by state legislators since the landmark decision of the Roe v. Supreme Court. Wade passed in 1973, and found that Louisiana lawmakers passed 89 such restrictions, which are by far the most of all states. Indiana finished second at 63 and Oklahoma third at 60. Five states – Connecticut, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont and Washington – did not pass.

“If you look at the history of abortion restrictions and bans in Louisiana, none of that contributes to patient health,” said Elizabeth Nash, senior state issues manager at the Guttmacher Institute, an organization that works for abortion rights. Nash spoke to CBS News on Monday evening before the report was released.

One of Louisiana’s abortion restrictions – a law that is currently not in effect and requires doctors who perform abortions to have access to a nearby hospital – is the focus of a Supreme Court case that is due to be heard next month. The law, Louisiana’s “Unsafe Abortion Protection Act”, is similar to a Texas law that the Supreme Court suppressed in 2016. The ordinance has been described by medical professionals, including the American Medical Association and the American Medical Association, as “medically unnecessary” for college of gynecologists and gynecologists.

If the Supreme Court joins the state, Louisiana would be the first state to have no legal abortion service. Nash said that was intentional.

“The history of abortion restrictions in Louisiana is indeed a history of attempts to ban abortion. It’s not about caring for patients,” said Nash. “We’re trying to say that the lawmaker intended to regulate abortion out of existence. That was the pattern.”

An email asking for a response from the Louisiana Prosecutor’s Office, which is responsible for defending the laws of the state, was not immediately returned.

In an interview with CBS News last year, the author of Louisiana’s eligibility requirement called it a “common sense” law and said it was not meant to block access to abortion.

According to the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), a bipartisan research organization, Louisiana has the least support for abortion access among all 50 states. In 2018, the last year available, 60% of Louisiana residents believed that abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, according to PRRI.

Louisiana also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the country. By 2015, the last year available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 44.8 maternal deaths per live birth.

Though politicians deny that Louisiana’s privilege granting law is about abortion abolition, the state has issued five bans on the process, four of which, according to Guttmacher’s report, have not yet been implemented. Louisiana currently has one of the country’s strictest abortion bans in force, a 22-week ban on the process.

The state also passed laws prohibiting the procedure at any time during pregnancy, with limited exceptions, a six-week ban, a 15-week ban, and a so-called “trigger ban” that would immediately ban abortion if Roe against Wade were knocked over. All four were blocked by courts, according to Guttmacher.

