Unfortunately for the women who are interested in Barnett on Love Is Blind, they cannot see him, let alone view his Instagram. The new Netflix series follows a group of singles who literally date blindly: they get to know each other while sitting in individual pods, separated by an opaque partition, meaning they can hear but cannot see the other person. Once they are engaged, they can finally meet … and then go down the aisle four weeks later.

It’s a wild concept, but one that seems to work for 27-year-old Barnett. He catches the eye of a few women early on, mainly because of his silly personality. That is something that also appears on his Instagram. Unfortunately, its handle is mrflex13, which is … a choice. But his messages are filled with exactly the kind of frat boy humor that apparently has loved him among the mature women at Love is Blind. In a post last December he posed in underwear decorated with Mr. Poopybutthole from Rick and Morty, and in one of April 2018 he made a joke at a historic location. He always seems to be in the mood for a good party.

Barnett, however, is more than the sense of humor of a 13-year-old boy. He is an engineer who graduated from Georgia Tech in 2013, as well as a dedicated dog father (he has a separate Instagram account for his very cute “wolf dog” Koda). Barnett also posts photos of his family – including his two brothers – and his sporting efforts, such as 5K running, snowboarding, and wake boarding.

The foolish side of Barnett may not win every woman he talks to, but his Instagram shows that he has an absolute sense of humor and can offer a partner a life full of pleasure. Will that translate into finding a long-term marriage in a realistic dating program? We will discover it soon.