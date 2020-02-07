Advertisement

Lucy Hale, star of the new CW show Katy Keene, has a whole list of talents. She is an actress and singer and known for her excellent fashion choices. But despite all her talents, one thing about Hale that is constantly talked about is her short hair. It has been years since Hale first cut about eight centimeters from her brown locks. Since then, the Pretty Little Liars alum has only become shorter and darker with her hair. Her hairstyle has inspired fans and other celebrities to cut their hair in a similar way. But despite all the praise the actress receives, there are still people who prefer her hair longer and often tell Hale about this preference.

Lucy Hale | Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

Lucy Hale reflects on her short hair

“It was the most liberating thing I’ve ever done,” Hale said of her original, unexpected decision to cut off so much length of her hair. And although the actress has no plans to let her hair grow out again, she is still consistently told by men that they would rather prefer her long strands to her short hair. “I couldn’t tell you how often men were like:” You should grow your hair again. “I love long hair,” Hale revealed in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. Fortunately, the Katy Keene star has the perfect answer to those men who dare to respond to her characteristic short hair. “I kind of like it,” I cut my fu * king hair not for you. “I cut my hair for me. And I feel great with it this way, “the 30-year-old shared.

View this post on Instagram

My last day of filming season 1 happens to be the premiere day. I will try to keep this short and to the point. Abundant amounts of love, energy, hours and red lipstick went to Katy Keene this show, this city, these people and this character have filled my life with an incredible amount of joy. The gratitude that I have is through the roof. Thank you to the cast, crew, writers, producers and all the hard-working people who made this possible. TUNE IN tonight only on @thecw and stream tomorrow for free via the CW app. Thank you all for the support. Katy and the gang can’t wait to meet you ♥ ️

A message shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on February 6, 2020 at 7:32 AM PST

The Katy Keene star reflects on her style

But it’s not just the short hair that men comment on. Hale claims that they also seem to have a problem with her lip color. “Or a lot of boys don’t like bold lip color. I love bold lip color. I don’t care. I don’t care! I really don’t dress for men at all. I dress for me and I think that’s cool,” “What is cool for Hale is actually a more masculine aesthetic.” A non-traditional sexy look, “Hale says of her personal style.” More masculine things I find really cool. : “Ooh, tighter, lower, shorter.” I want to constantly dress like an Olsen twin, “Hale reveals.

Hale’s height made her the subject of intensive research

It took a while before Hale felt completely at ease with the skin she was in. Although she always defends her short hair, her slender figure (the actress stands at 5’2) sometimes made things challenging for her. This was especially the case when she was filming the hit Freeform show, Pretty Little Liars. During the seven years that Hale filmed the show, her body changed (very naturally) and fluctuated. Unfortunately, the shifts were more noticeable for fans and critics because of her slender frame. Those people often took it upon themselves to comment on her body and the research often made Hale self-aware. Fortunately, time has enabled Hale to recover from hatred and emerge more confident than ever. “It feels good just not to fight over certain things,” Hale said.

