The 92nd Academy Awards turned to the biggest Grammy winner of the year for a special ‘In Memoriam’ performance, but when Billie Eilish sang the Beatles ‘Yesterday’, a few striking faces were missing in the tribute of the evening.

The segment honored stars we recently lost, from Kobe Bryant to Kirk Douglas, but many commented on social media that the Oscars forgot to recognize some important people who died in the last year. Among these omitted was Luke Perry, who was best known for his role in Beverly Hills, 90210 and most recently appeared as Archie’s (KJ Apa) father in Riverdale, but he also played a role in the Oscar-nominated film Once Upon a This year’s time. … in Hollywood.

Other academic snubs were Golden Globe-nominated actor Jan-Michael Vincent (Airwolf), Oscar-nominated actor Michael J. Pollard (Bonnie and Clyde) and Tim Conway (The Carol Burnett Show).

In addition, the young actor and Disney star Cameron Boyce was excluded from the tribute of the evening along with Emmy candidate Rene Auberjonois (The Practice), Golden Globe candidate Robert Conrad (Baa Baa Black Sheep), Oscar-nominated actress Valentina Cortese ( Day for Night), Golden Globe nominated Carol Lynley (The Poseidon Adventure) and Golden Globe winner Sue Lyon (Lolita).

And the list goes on, as many on Twitter emphasized other significant losses such as old Sesame Street puppeteer Caroll Spinney, actors Ron Leibman (Kaz), Robert Walker Jr. (Easy Rider), Denise Nickerson (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory), Sid Haig (House of 1000 Corpses) and Orson Bean (Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman).

