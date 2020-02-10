Advertisement

Looking at the annual review of the Oscars in memoriam to see which deceased stars and filmmakers have been omitted from the tribute has become a somewhat creepy Academy Awards tradition in recent years. During the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, Luke Perry was the biggest name left out in the segment, supported by a special performance of ‘Yesterday’ by the Beatles by Billie Eilish.

Other stars that were not shown in the package are Bonnie & Clyde Oscar-nominated Michael J. Pollard, Jan-Michael Vincent and Tim Conway. However, all four men were included as part of a photo slide show on the official Oscars website.

First introduced for the 1994 ceremony, the memoriam has often become a source of discussion about who is included and who is not. “It’s all about status. It’s impossible to be honest,” an anonymous source who was involved in the segment in the past told Vanity Fair in 2018. “You try to add a certain number of editors and art directors every year. It’s about someone’s fame in their field, and you don’t want to go alone with the movie stars or the big directors.” In the same piece, another source added that it diversifying the types of people who make up the on-air assembly was a main focus. “The In Memoriam used to be the ‘Who’s Who’ of Hollywood – the most famous. We now recognize individuals in all areas, from all over the world. “

Advertisement

Despite omitting Perry and the others, this year in the memoriam segment paid tribute to two recently deceased stars: Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar in 2018, and Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas.

Perry died in March 2019 at the age of 50 after a stroke.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– Oscar winners 2020: view the full list here

– Oscars 2020 live blog: updates and news from inside the ceremony

– Our latest Oscar predictions

– The official 2020 Oscar vote of Vanity Fair is here!

– Which Oscar categories are really impossible to predict?

– Oscars 2020: rehearsals for the big night

– When will the prices be perfect and satisfy everyone?

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily Hollywood newsletter and never miss a story.

.

Advertisement