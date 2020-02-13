MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Lung cancer affects many people nowadays and delayed treatment often makes the disease worse

There are symptoms that you need to be aware of so that you can afford treatment as quickly as possible

You must also be aware of an apparently unrelated symptom associated with lung cancer

Lung cancer is one of the five most serious and common types of cancer. In the UK, around 47,000 people are diagnosed with the condition every year. Like all types of cancer, there is currently no cure available, so it is very important to identify the symptoms at an early stage.

Symptoms of lung cancer often appear only in the later stages or when cancer has already progressed. However, there are some symptoms of lung cancer that seem to be unrelated to the deadly disease. The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation reveals such an apparently unrelated symptom.

An apparently unrelated symptom

According to the only UK charity for lung cancer, the symptom can manifest itself in the face of the patient. The charity revealed that most people often think that a swollen face may be the result of an allergic reaction. This may be true to a certain extent, but such a condition may also be due to a superior vena cava obstruction, a condition that is usually caused by lung cancer. swollen face lung cancer symptom Photo: Free photos – Pixabay

The lung cancer foundation said that superior vena cava is a huge vein found in the breast. It transports blood from the upper half of your body to the heart. A superior vena cava obstruction occurs when something prevents the blood from flowing. This is caused by the growth of lung cancer, which is located near the vein.

The cancerous growth can put pressure on the vein, or it may even have spread to nearby lymph nodes. Such blockages can lead to swelling of the face.

Other symptoms

In many cases, swelling can also occur in your neck. You can also experience club turns in your fingers. Finger clubbing is when the appearance of your fingers changes and becomes more round with the ends appearing larger than the rest of the fingers.

Club attendance is another sign that may not be immediately recognized by everyone. In fact, some cannot even relate it to lung cancer. However, studies have shown that clubbing is often the result of lung cancer and other types of heart disease. This happens when there is insufficient oxygen in your blood.

Loss of appetite and weight loss without dieting is another symptom of lung cancer. Although losing weight is generally considered good, inexplicable weight loss of ten pounds or more should be a cause for concern. Such weight loss often happens with people suffering from stomach, esophagus, pancreas and lung cancer.

Other symptoms include a cough that does not disappear even after two or three weeks, persistent cough that worsens with time and coughs up blood. Some patients experience persistent respiratory distress, a constant lack of energy and fatigue, as well as chest infections that keep coming back. It is recommended to consult your doctor if you experience any of these symptoms.

