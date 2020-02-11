Advertisement

Shares of the carpooling center Lyft (LYFT) – Get Report declined, though analysts’ fourth-quarter sales and earnings estimates were surpassed as investors wanted to be more clear about the company’s path to profitability as its biggest competitor, Uber, had improved (ABOUT) – Get the report.

Lyft had a net loss of $ 1.19 per share on sales of $ 1.02 billion, while analysts had expected a net loss of $ 1.39 per share on sales of $ 984.17 million. The company reported 22.9 million active drivers, just ahead of Wall Street’s estimate of 22.8 million active drivers.

Lyft also contributed total annual sales of between $ 4.575 and 4.65 million, while sales of between $ 1.055 and 1.06 billion are expected in the first quarter, an increase of 36 to 37 percent. Wall Street expects the company to post sales of $ 4.59 billion and $ 1.05 billion in the first quarter.

Shares fell 2.8% to 52.45% after the close on Tuesday after rising 0.4% in regular trade.

“The business year 2019 was consistently an extraordinary year. We have significantly improved our path to profitability while achieving important milestones in our long-term strategy, ”said Logan Green, CEO of Lyft.

Additional information is expected to be shared with analysts at the company’s request.

Earlier this month, rival Uber (ABOUT) – Get Report saw an increase after a lower than expected loss of $ 64 cents per share on sales of $ 4.1 billion, and said EBITDA will be positive by the fourth quarter of 2020, before which previous goal for full year 2021.

“Our progress in 2019 and our plans for 2020 give me the confidence to challenge our teams to accelerate our EBITDA profitability goal from 2021 to Q4 2020,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Over the past few months, Uber has been trying to limit losses through cost-cutting measures, including laying off hundreds of workers, downsizing the self-driving car division, and selling Indian Uber-Eats business to local competitor Zomato.

