Lyft will report the latest financial results next week, and investors are excited to see updates on the rideability company’s profitability targets.

Lyft shares (LYFT) – Get Report has lost about a third of its value since the company’s IPO in March last year. Management has sought to reassure investors that the company can continue to grow while gradually reducing losses. Analysts anticipate a loss of 53 cents per share on Lyft fourth quarter sales of $ 984 million.

Here are some key issues to consider when Lyft reports the latest results on Tuesday, February 11th after the close of trading.

1. Restructuring

A few days ago, Lyft announced that it would restructure its sales and marketing teams and lay off around 2% of its workforce, which corresponds to around 100 employees. The changes are necessary for Lyft to achieve its 2020 business goals. A Lyft spokesman told Reuters that he plans to hire 1,000 people this year without further explanation. In the fourth quarter earnings release, Lyft is expected to provide further details on the impact of the restructuring on profitability prospects and how this goal will be balanced as the business grows. Uber made several job cuts in 2019 to eliminate “empty calories” in its organization – and investors will listen carefully to what Lyft’s plans to become leaner, meaner, and more profitable, if any, are.

2. Profit vs. growth

Lyft can’t avoid comparing its bigger competitor Uber, which announced last week to investors that it will make a profit earlier than expected by the end of this year. Lyft announced in October last year that it would be profitable on an adjusted earnings basis – before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) – by the end of 2021. Investors strive to report as detailed as possible about how to get there. Lyft’s CEO Logan Green said at a Credit Suisse conference in December that his “profitable growth” plan included modest, incremental price increases, as well as a focus on “high-quality modes” and business use cases. Next week, ridesharing investors will have the opportunity to see what growth Lyft will see in its core business – and in segments that the company believes will increase profits.

3. Insurance and other costs

For Lyft skeptics, insurance costs were one of the most important factors: In a recent report, Benchmark found a steady increase in insurance claims paid by Lyft since 2016 and predicted an increase to USD 600 million in 2020. Investors I shouldn’t in the near future Expect relief: “In our opinion, the nature of the ridesharing business model poses an inherent risk to driver skill levels, which is why insurance reserves are likely to represent a significant portion of the total cost,” wrote benchmark analyst Michael P. Ward in January. John Zimmer, president of Lyft, recently said at a conference that Lyft could lower insurance costs by raising the minimum vehicle requirements. However, whether this would be enough to address investor concerns. Expect a continued focus on this aspect of Lyft’s business and potential workarounds such as: B. the sale of old claims to third parties.

4. Regulatory effects

Like Uber and other companies in the gig economy sector, Lyft has to deal with new regulations – namely the recently passed AB5 law in California, which has changed the standard according to which employees are considered workers and are therefore entitled to sick leave and other benefits to have. Several affected companies have joined forces to take legal action to challenge the law, and investors expect a longer struggle. Uber, in turn, is experimenting with having drivers set tariffs for some trips to get around this – but it is not known whether Lyft will use a similar tactic. Logan Green told investors in December that when Lyft is forced to change its business model, “consumer prices are rising – we are 100% passing it on.” Next week, Lyft may be able to explain the impact on its business in more detail if it is forced to offer drivers benefits.

