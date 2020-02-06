Advertisement

Lynn Meagher (center) with British anti-trans-feminist Posie Parker (right) and Venice Allan (left). (Twitter / Mimmymum)

A Christian woman who testified in favor of South Dakota’s anti-trans law was spectacularly called by her own children after saying in an interview that she “lost her to the transcult”.

Lynn Meagher, who has two transgender children, was interviewed for a post in the Christian Post: “I lost two children through the transgender cult, I want them back”: An anxious mother shares her trip.

In the interview, Meagher speaks extensively about her refusal to accept her trans children, for whom she blames them, and her injury because they disagree with her transphobic views on gender identity.

“She didn’t lose me to a cult,” said her eldest daughter, making it clear that she was estranged from her mother because Meagher was “racist,” “insulting,” “transphobic,” “greedy,” “cruel,” and ” religious “is intolerant”.

“She lost me because she’s part of us,” she added. “It is true we will not speak to her even though her TERF-Ness was just the tip of the iceberg. She grew up very emotionally and physically abusive.”

When TERFs forget that their adult children can read their lies and work to get things fixed!

Lynn Meagher’s trans daughter describes the abuse she suffered … ⤵️ https://t.co/IBGtdjQv4a pic.twitter.com/4aWOZ3MhN3

– Helen🧜🏻‍♀️🇪🇺⭐️ (@mimmymum) February 5, 2020

Meagher used her real name – and the real names of her children, who are 36 and 24 years old – in the long play, in which several personal information about her children were also published, the dead names and all of them were misspelled.

Her son, who found out about the Christian Post article after a friend had searched his name online, also encountered Meagher’s “hateful rhetoric”.

She inflicted “emotional / religious abuse and physical violence on him and his adult siblings,” he said.

And that’s Lynn Meagher’s transon … ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/u2aDjhWQzO

– Helen🧜🏻‍♀️🇪🇺⭐️ (@mimmymum) February 5, 2020

Meagher also has ties to the neo-fascist group Proud Boys and British anti-trans-feminist Posie Parker.

Parker is one of the UK’s most prominent “gender-critical feminists”.

In October 2019, she appeared in a video described by Mumsnet users as “brave”, “interesting” and “brilliant” with a French-Canadian white nationalist.

Meagher met Parker with another British anti-trans-feminist, Venice Allan, when the couple traveled to the United States last year.

The three women were connected by Hands Across the Aisle, an organization that connects religious bigots to transphobic bigots.

This is Lynn Meagher with Posie Parker and Venice Allen, who were connected through the “Hands Across The Aisle” hate group, when Posie and Venice visited America last year. pic.twitter.com/nrefQDOb11

– Helen🧜🏻‍♀️🇪🇺⭐️ (@mimmymum) February 5, 2020

The Proud Boys is an extreme right organization listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a white nationalist, extremist hate group.

Members of the group are charged with a suspected homophobic attack that occurred in northeast Portland last June. Other members have spoken at Straight Pride events.

This is Lynn Meagher, who is protected by Proud Boys during a drag queen protest against the story. Also a member of HATA and a political friend of PP and others who have traveled to the United States. We don’t invent this stuff. It’s scary. pic.twitter.com/DnbJpRHZXQ

– Jayne Egerton (@JayneEEgerton) January 18, 2020

Meagher’s statement in South Dakota – where the Republican legislature passed a law that could make it a crime for doctors to medically treat transgender children and adolescents – described trans healthcare as “criminal” and “medical experiment.”

The law is now being passed to the Senate, where it could become law.

