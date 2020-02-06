Advertisement

Come in, the gelled sodium polyacrylate is great! At least, that’s what smart secret operator Angus MacGyver (Lucas Till, above) to wish were the case – but in the first episode of MacGyver season 4, it is literally stuck in a barrel with the super-absorbent polymer (it is used in disposable diapers!).

“I actually learn a lot during this show,” Till says with a laugh about the science-based know-how that makes Mac famous, in this case to prevent a bioweapon destroying Los Angeles via underground pipes.

When we go back to the beginning of the hour, we soon learn that 18 months have passed and the benevolent Phoenix Foundation has been dissolved and closed. Blocked from fulfilling other government roles, the team – operator Wilt Bozer (Justin Hires), hacker Riley Davis (Tristin Mays), martial arts expert Desi Nguyen (Levy Tran, started to regular series), and former boss Matty Weber (Meredith Eaton) – got out of contact while struggling with various daily tasks.

“Mac teaches, and he’s pretty miserable,” Till says about his character’s acting as a chemistry professor at the university.

Enter the rich Russ Taylor (new cast member Henry Ian Cusick, Lost). The one-time MI6 agent needs a reluctant Mac to stop that bioweapon – and the mission might be able to permanently reunite the team.

“Russ does dark things and he is known for it, but in the end he buys the Phoenix,” Till says, adding that Russ’ welcome is hardly warm, especially from Matty, who is used to taking the pictures. “You will see their tug of war all season.”

We will also see a serialized fight with a shadowy enemy collectively known as the Codex. And look out for the return of Peter Weller (as villain Mason) and Tate Donovan as Mac’s intelligence man Jim, aka Oversight. The family saga “is going to be pretty heartbreaking”, Till notes. (Could it be Jim’s cancer, a diagnosis he finally revealed last spring?)

But for now, Till says he thought it was great to be back in the air after a nine-month break. “I beat two old ladies in a supermarket and said,” Where is your show? “

MacGyver Season 4 Premiere, Friday, February 7 8 / 7c, CBS

