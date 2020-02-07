Advertisement

For this week’s sweepstakes, we partnered with Adonit to offer MacRumors readers the chance to win an Adonit Note + pen that is compatible with the latest iPad and iPad Pro models.

The Adonit Note + was developed as an alternative to the Apple Pencil and is a pen with many functions that offers the same functionality as the “Apple Pencil”, but at a lower price.

The suggested retail price on the Adonit website is $ 70, but you can buy it on Amazon for just $ 60. This is $ 40 cheaper than the original Apple Pencil and $ 60 cheaper than the Apple Pencil 2.

In terms of design, the Adonit Note + is slightly wider and shorter than the two “Apple Pencil” models and looks like a traditional pen that has the same sleek black design as the earlier Adonit pens.

Like the “Apple Pencil”, the Adonit Note + also has low latency, palm suppression and a pressure sensitivity of 2,048, so that the line width when writing or sketching on the “iPad” can change with the pressure.

Thanks to the built-in tilt support, the Note + can be held against the screen at a shaded angle when sketching or drawing. The tip of the interchangeable pen feels like writing on paper.

As with the “Apple Pencil”, the function of natural rejection of the palms in supported apps works automatically, so that you can write or draw while you place your hand on the “iPad” display. Adonit Note + works with many third party sketch / drawing apps. A list can be found on the Adonit website.

It’s worth noting that it doesn’t work with all third-party apps, but is compatible with markup, Notes, and other Apple features supported by “Apple Pencil”.

On the note + on top of the pen there are two programmable buttons that can be customized with various actions such as an eraser or an undo / redo function. The Note + does not have to be coupled with theiPad pair. Just press one of the buttons to turn it on and it works automatically.

The Note + has a convenient USB-C port on the bottom, and a five-minute charge of the pen provides one hour of battery life, while a full charge offers 10 hours of battery life.

The Adonit Note + is compatible with the third-generation iPad Pro models (11-inch and 12.9-inch), the third-generation iPad Air, the sixth and seventh-generation iPads, and the fifth-generation iPad mini. It will also work with future iPads coming out.

We have 10 of the Adonit Note + for MacRumors readers. Use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address to enter our contest. Email addresses are used only for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexity of international laws regarding giveaways, only Eligible are residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older and residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who are of minimum age in their province or territory, For feedback or more information on giveaway restrictions, please see our “Website Feedback” section, which redirects the discussion of the rules.

AdonitThe contest will be held from today (February 7th) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time to February 14th at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The winners will be randomly selected on February 14th and notified by email. Winners have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before selecting new winners.

