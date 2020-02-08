Advertisement

Classic French madeleines made from French Pastry 101 by Betty Hung, Page Street Publishing Co.

Betty Hung

Whether you are hosting a chic dinner party or inviting your neighbors for coffee, nothing impresses your guests as much as a plate of madeleines straight from the oven.

“I love madeleines,” says Betty Hung, co-owner of Beaucoup Bakery and author of the French Canada 101 Pastry (Page Street Publishing Co.) “They’re like a little treat if you don’t feel like a big, massive dessert. You are halfway between a cake and a biscuit. They are rich and not as dry as a biscuit.”

This sweet, buttery, shell-shaped pastry is a classic of French baking, with a delicate taste and soothing texture that makes it something you want to grab again and again.

No one knows exactly when or where the Madeleine comes from, although it is generally believed that it came from Lorraine in northeastern France sometime in the early 18th century. But these days, you’ll find them everywhere, from Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris to the Starbucks at your local suburban mall.

They are simple – but not that easy – to make. They start with a sponge-like dough called genoise and get most of their buoyancy and volume from whipped eggs.

The key is to find the right baking pan with shell-shaped depressions called moules that mean both mold and shell. Then your challenge is to achieve the characteristic hump that is the hallmark of a properly baked madeleine.

“One of the secrets to making good madeleines is that you should prepare and cool the dough in time to improve the flavor,” says Hung. “The gluten can relax and the flour absorbs all the moisture.”

Madeleines are best enjoyed as soon as they are baked because they are quickly stale. A good idea is to scrape the dough into a pastry bag and store it in the refrigerator (of course, make sure the ends are tightly closed) and bake just a few pieces at a time. The dough is stable for up to three days and it is super chic to bake it à la minute for your guests.

And if you find vanilla boring, you can also combine it with other flavors.

“You can make lemon madeleines with lemon zest and lemon icing with icing sugar,” Hung suggests. You can also season the dough with gingerbread spices, rose water, lavender, orange, matcha, almond or hearty flavors such as parmesan, chilli and herbs. You can also dip madeleines in chocolate or mix chocolate chips, fresh berries or chopped nuts into the dough.

The best thing is that you can enjoy madeleine at any time, whether it’s during the morning break, afternoon tea, cocktail parties, or after a long formal feast.

“They are available every day in Paris,” says Hung. “It’s a nice reward if you drink coffee or tea. I can eat it anytime.”

Recipe: Vanilla Madeleine

French Pastry 101 recipe from Betty Hung, Page Street Publishing Co. Since madeleines come fresh from the oven, you can keep the dough in the fridge for a few days and bake as needed. Note that you need a special madeleine pan for this.

Makes 24 cookies

1 ½ cups (200 g) all-purpose flour

2 ¼ tsp (8 g) baking soda

½ tsp salt

¾ cup (150 g) granulated sugar

½ vanilla pod, split and pitted

3 large eggs, room temperature

½ cup (113 g) unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

½ cup + 1 tbsp (75 g) whole milk at room temperature

Icing sugar for garnish (optional)

Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.

Measure the sugar in a separate bowl and mix in the vanilla seeds with your fingers to distribute them evenly.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs and sugar vigorously until they become frothy (approx. 2 to 3 minutes). Fold in the dry ingredients with a spatula until the flour has just been incorporated. Add the melted butter and milk and fold in until they are incorporated. Cover the dough and let it rest in the fridge for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

When you’re ready to bake, preheat the oven to 250 ° C. Brush the wells of the Madeleine pans generously with butter, dust with flour and knock out the extra. Fill a pastry bag with dough and put it in the pan. If you want, you can also put the dough in the molds. After filling, tap the pan lightly to align the dough and remove any large air pockets.

Bake for 3 minutes, then lower the temperature to 220 ° C and bake for another 7 to 8 minutes. Be careful not to bake them. The edges should be golden and the tips should spring back when you press them with your finger.

While they are still warm, place the madeleines on a cooling shelf. If desired, dust with powdered sugar. Serve warm; They are best served the day they are baked.

Tip: To melt the butter, place it in a heat-resistant bowl that stands over boiling water. This is the easiest way to melt butter without worrying about it boiling over or burning. You can also use a microwave. Place the butter in a microwave-safe bowl and heat it up for 30 to 40 seconds. Make sure that it does not boil over and splash.

