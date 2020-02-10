Advertisement

A screen grave from the viral video Twitter

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Writer and academic Madhu Kishwar tweeted a video Monday that police officers remove a man’s turban during a protest. In her post, she claimed that the man was a Muslim who had disguised himself as a Sikh to prove that the two communities had violated the citizenship change law passed by the Narendra Modi government.

Advertisement

The video, released on Monday at 5 p.m., had more than 23,000 views at the time of release and generated over 2,000 likes and over 1,200 retweets.

“Muslims who are against the CAA wear turbans to show that Sikhs and Muslims are protesting together. Beware of it, ”read her tweet in Hindi.

CAA हैं के मुसलमामुसलम पगङी पगङी पहनकर कर रहें

जिससे जिससे लगे सिक्सिक मुसलमामुसलम के सास जुड़ गए हैं हैं सासावध रहें रहें बेईमाबेईम तो इन #papistanis की की रग में घुस है गई है pic.twitter.com/YaTdoKx4DJ

– MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) February 10, 2020

facts check

This video is not from the CAA protests, but from 2011, when rural veterinary pharmacists in Mohali, Punjab, held a sit-in against the state government to demand regularization of their jobs.

On March 28, 2011, the excitement became violent when the demonstrators violated prohibition regulations and gathered near the PCA stadium in Mohali.

At that time, the Punjab police had resorted to a Lathicharge, and at least one turban of a Sikh protester was violently removed by a police officer.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D29YHA8X3Ik (/ embed)

The All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) called for the resignation of Punjab chief minister (and Akali Dal leader) Parkash Singh Badal after the incident.

In response to Kishwar’s tweet, journalist Abhinandan Sekhri called her to spread false news and said she was “completely disappointed.” Author and political commentator Meghnad tagged Twitter and asked why the microblogging site didn’t delete Madhu Kishwar’s tweet.

Aren’t you ashamed to keep spreading false messages from your Twitter? You are completely enraptured.

– Abhinandan Sekhri (@AbhinandanSekhr), February 10, 2020

Hello @TwitterSafety @TwitterIndia, I thought you had put in place a misleading video highlighting system? Where is it? Why is this video not yet marked?

– Meghnad (@Memeghnad), February 10, 2020

This is not the first time that Kishwar has been launched due to false news. In June 2019, Kishwar tweeted a photo that incorrectly showed journalist Rana Ayyub, who advocated the protection of the human rights of child rapists.

In 2018, Kishwar tweeted news about the suspension of the police officer who killed militant commander Burhan Wani in Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir police then replied that it was shocked to read the fabricated information that Kishwar said.

It is more than shocked when a senior journalist like you reads @madhukishwar concerted information. No SP was released. https://t.co/IJDQI691YX

– J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) May 28, 2018

Also read: Sambit Patra shares a fake MLA video of the ex-Congress and asks supporters to check

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message



Advertisement