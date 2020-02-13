Play video content

Exclusive

Madison Beer spoiled herself for the gift of her personal assistant for her 30th birthday … and we’re not talking about expensive alcohol or jewelry, more like luxury bikes.

The surprise reveal went down in LA Monday night after the singer and some friends celebrated her assistant’s birthday. When dinner ended, Madison gave her assistant a bag, but it turned out to be empty. It was also a trick.

Watch the video … You can see Madison pulling out a keychain for a brand new Mercedes-Benz C300. Suffice it to say … Madison’s assistant was stunned and almost speechless.

Helluva gesture, mostly because Madison knew for a while about her assistant’s problems with the car. We learned that her assistant’s 12-year-old whip broke again and again. It’s a car she used to do Madison’s errands for, and so on. Madison also knew that her assistant’s dream was to one day own a white Benz. Madison delivered, and then some … a white-on-white model that tends to be over $ 50,000.

It goes without saying that Madison is very close to her assistant and knew that this would blow her away. She was totally thrilled, as you can see in the video – which also reveals a cute new nickname for Boss Beer.