Advertisement

The socialist regime of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro dismissed President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Wednesday as a “circus spectacle” that the Venezuelan people found “offensive and disrespectful”.

Trump’s guests on Tuesday night included the legitimate President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, who refused to allow Maduro to use his powers by detaining the Venezuelan military and maintaining control of the Presidential Palace. Trump confirmed Guaidó and promised him the full support of the American people when Guaidó received a standing ovation. Trump met with Guaidó at the White House on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In an agonizing effort to revive the already failed strategy of violent government change in the midst of a circus spectacle, Trump insulted and disregarded the Venezuelan people by violently threatening his integrity and the president’s legitimate, constitutional, and democratic government, Nicolás Maduro Moros, ” Maduro’s “Foreign Minister,” Jorge Arreaza, “said in a written statement. “Venezuela is and will be irrevocably free and independent, only the Venezuelan people will determine their victorious, sovereign and socialist present and future.”

Arreaza’s statement went on to accuse Trump of delivering a “delirious and arrogant” national speech “disregarding peace, international law, and particularly Venezuela’s sovereignty,” and promised that Maduro’s regime would never allow America to “do our America.” plague “misery in the name of false freedom. “

#VIDEO 📹 | Canciller de Venezuela, @jaarreaza: Trump reitero su desprecio por la Paz, derecho internacional, la vida y en particular su desprecio hacia la soberanía de Venezuela # ProducciónEnCrecimiento pic.twitter.com/8l5IXSpTMC

– VTV CANAL 8 (@ VTVcanal8) February 5, 2020

Arreaza’s statement incorrectly refers to Maduro as the country’s president. Maduro makes this claim on the basis of a presidential election he held in May 2018 that most of the free world believes to be unlawful. Maduro banned non-Marxist candidates from voting and intimidated government employees and socialists who, after two decades of socialist decline, have access to basic food and groceries to vote for his United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). Despite the intimidation, the election was the lowest turnout in the country’s history.

As the elections were fraudulent, Maduro’s term ended in January 2019. The National Assembly assumed its constitutional role in the event that the Venezuelan constitution provided for a “breach of the democratic order,” and appointed Guaidó interim president to fill the void abandoned by Maduro’s illegitimacy. However, Guaidó has completely failed to exercise his presidential power because Maduro remains in control of the Venezuelan military and the Presidential Palace. Through the military, Maduro has had a campaign of state violence to kill, injure, detain, and torture political dissidents since he took power in 2013.

Instead of commenting, the PSUV posted a video on Twitter that appeared to refer to Guaidó’s presence in Washington: statements by the late socialist dictator Hugo Chávez, who accused the United States of “daily campaigns” of “confusion” that opposed it the middle class of the nation directed and enticed them to support capitalism.

“American imperialism … has or has managed to confuse millions of our compatriots in these daily campaigns and hour-long campaigns through television, radio and the press,” Chavez said in the video. “Many of them even live in poverty, or many of them studied and lived in the middle class, and they do great harm there. They take a lot of the countrymen out of the confusion.”

El Comandante Chávez alert is a warning that represents the current state of affairs in the past. pic.twitter.com/mXAxwPgpbJ

– PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) February 5, 2020

Maduro’s state propaganda network also released a list of the “eight most shameful moments” from the State of Union speech, in which Guaidó’s appearance was perceived as embarrassing. In fact, Guaidó received a standing ovation, as did President Trump for his comments on the situation in Venezuela.

White House

“The United States is leading a 59-nation diplomatic coalition against Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro,” Trump said in his speech. “Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people. But Maduro’s grip on tyranny is shattered and broken. “

He then introduced the President of Venezuela.

“There is a man here tonight who carries the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans with him. Juan Guaidó, the true and legitimate President of Venezuela, is with us on the gallery, ”Trump continued. “Lord. Please bring this message back to your homeland: All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their just struggle for freedom! Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unites the soul.”

¡Estamos unidos, Presidente @realDonaldTrump!

I want to compromise for the #EEUU-Hacia-Nuestra-Lucha-Para-Lograr-Libertad-de # Venezuela.

In a thousandth of a minute and all at once: Gracias Pdte, Gracias pueblo de los #EEUU. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vq3yUUUZQA

– Juan Guaidó (@jguaido), February 5, 2020

“We agree, President (Trump)!”, Guaidó posted after his appearance at the speech on Twitter. “I go with the commitment and support of the United States to achieve Venezuela’s freedom. On behalf of millions of Venezuelans who are still fighting: Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you guys from (USA). “

Guaidó and Trump later met on Thursday in the Oval Office for a non-public meeting.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement